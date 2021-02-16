Kiara Libal not finished leaving her mark on the Ashland-Greenwood record books

ASHLAND — Even after starting for four years, Kiara Libal can still surprise herself.

The Ashland-Greenwood senior said she wasn’t feeling the shooting touch during warmups ahead of Tuesday’s B-3 subdistrict semifinal game against Plattsmouth.

Libal found it pretty quickly after tipoff.

She scored 14 points in the first quarter, nine more in the second and finished with a game-high 25 points in helping the Bluejays coast to a 69-24 victory at Ashland-Greenwood High School.

“My teammates were getting me the ball a lot and getting steals, so we can push the ball up the court, and get some easy transition layups,” Libal said.

The state has a deep crop of great shooters, and Libal is among them. She has a smooth release, a result of her of gym-rat mentality.

“She has put a lot of time in the gym at an early age, and obviously the results have showed up,” Ashland-Greenwood coach Barry Fangmeyer said. “She’s up here almost every Saturday, shooting after every game, after a win or loss.”