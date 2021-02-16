Kiara Libal not finished leaving her mark on the Ashland-Greenwood record books

ASHLAND — Even after starting for four years, Kiara Libal can still surprise herself.
The Ashland-Greenwood senior said she wasn’t feeling the shooting touch during warmups ahead of Tuesday’s B-3 subdistrict semifinal game against Plattsmouth.
Libal found it pretty quickly after tipoff.
She scored 14 points in the first quarter, nine more in the second and finished with a game-high 25 points in helping the Bluejays coast to a 69-24 victory at Ashland-Greenwood High School.
“My teammates were getting me the ball a lot and getting steals, so we can push the ball up the court, and get some easy transition layups,” Libal said.
The state has a deep crop of great shooters, and Libal is among them. She has a smooth release, a result of her of gym-rat mentality.
“She has put a lot of time in the gym at an early age, and obviously the results have showed up,” Ashland-Greenwood coach Barry Fangmeyer said. “She’s up here almost every Saturday, shooting after every game, after a win or loss.”
Tuesday’s victory means Libal will get a chance to build on some school records, including points in a season (482), career points (1,565), career three-pointers (180) and career made free throws (475).
Libal also is in line to set the school record for free-throw percentage in a season. She entered Tuesday at 85.2% and was a nothing-but-net 10-of-10 against Plattsmouth (1-17).
More importantly for Libal, she gets another chance to play basketball with her teammates.
“We’ve always kind of struggled in that first game in subdistricts,” she said. “This year was awesome to be the first seed and play at home our senior year.”
Ashland-Greenwood (14-9) will play Waverly in Wednesday’s subdistrict final. The winner clinches a spot in Saturday’s district finals.
That’s the focus now, Libal said. But when basketball season is complete, she’ll turn her attention to playing softball at Morningside after a standout career on the diamond for the Bluejays.
Libal called the decision to give up basketball “super-hard.”
“This year I looked at a lot of colleges for basketball but then some for softball,” she said. “I was thinking definitely basketball, but then last minute Morningside kind of sparked my interested so I decided (on softball).”
Nine Bluejays scored in the win against Plattsmouth, including freshman Alivia Pike, who had 12 points.
Waverly turned to defense to put away Platteview 42-26 in the other B-3 semifinal.
The Vikings allowed only two first-quarter points. The Trojans (11-11) made a run to close the first half, but Waverly clamped down again in the third quarter and got back-to-back threes from junior Maci Steckelberg and sophomore Paige Radenslaben to pull away.
"Our girls were locked up tonight to play defense," Waverly coach John Cockerill said. "We really wanted to make sure we shut down their point guard and shooting guard."
Junior Abbie Carter scored 14 points to lead the Vikings (8-13), who avenged an 40-38 regular-season loss at Platteview.
