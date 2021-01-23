Kiana Wiley, Links show resiliency late in answering coach's challenge, upend No. 6 East

After a 30-point loss at No. 3 Millard South last weekend, Dominique Kelley challenged her team with a hard week of practice.
Among the things the third-year Lincoln High girls basketball coach wanted to see was more effort.
Sophomore Kiana Wiley and her teammates had the effort switched on max Saturday evening against No. 6 Lincoln East.
Her team up by a point, Wiley made a pivotal steal near midcourt, then drove in for two points after a timeout to lead the Links to their biggest win of the season, 52-49, against the Spartans.
“We challenged our kids in the areas of effort, attitude and being a good teammate, and I just felt our kids were incredibly resilient,” Kelley said. “I thought we showed a lot of growth this week. They just grew up a lot this week and I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
The Spartans had a chance to win the game after securing a rebound with less than 15 seconds remaining, but Wiley swiped the ball away before East could cross half court.
After a timeout, the guard did not hesitate after receiving the entry pass, going up for a layup to make it a three-point game.
“I was thinking if we don’t score they can hit a three and win by two, so I had to do something,” said Wiley, who finished with nine points off the bench.
East missed a corner three at the buzzer.
“I was just trying to wait until they got in front of our bench to call timeout and we never got it there,” East coach Dennis Prichard said of the turnover caused by Wiley. “That’s what I was hoping, that we could have a good 8 seconds to do something after calling a timeout, but it didn’t work out.”
Kelley said Wiley was one the players she challenged this week, and the sophomore answered in a big way.
“Our kids have the potential to make those plays and play hard every single night,” Kelley said. “Kiana is a phenomenal player, and she has the ability on both ends to really affect the game. I thought she was very responsive and she’s just going to keep getting better.”
Lincoln High, which lost to Lincoln East (6-5) 74-63 in the HAC Tournament, had to rely on resiliency in the second half as East battled back from a 10-point deficit. The Spartans were within one, 44-43, on a three from Ella Laessig and were within a point again in the final minute.
But the Links hit timely shots, including a pair of drives by junior J’unti Franklin in the fourth quarter. Even more, Lincoln High made big plays that didn’t show up in the scoring column.
“Lots of kids chipped in and made very big plays, whether they were rebounds or picking up charges tonight,” Kelley said. “We just put a whole game together. We tend to be a team that does it for 25 minutes, but I thought we put a complete game together for the first time in a long time.”
Franklin had 15 points and senior Kaysia Woods added 13 for the Links, who play another ranked foe, No. 8 Kearney, next week.
Now the Links (8-4) look to build off Saturday’s win.
“I think we played more together and not on our own islands,” Wiley said. “I think after this we’re going to win more games and play together more.”
Laessig and junior Matalynn Campbell each had 14 points for the Spartans.
