Kiana Wiley, Links show resiliency late in answering coach's challenge, upend No. 6 East

East missed a corner three at the buzzer.

“I was just trying to wait until they got in front of our bench to call timeout and we never got it there,” East coach Dennis Prichard said of the turnover caused by Wiley. “That’s what I was hoping, that we could have a good 8 seconds to do something after calling a timeout, but it didn’t work out.”

Kelley said Wiley was one the players she challenged this week, and the sophomore answered in a big way.

“Our kids have the potential to make those plays and play hard every single night,” Kelley said. “Kiana is a phenomenal player, and she has the ability on both ends to really affect the game. I thought she was very responsive and she’s just going to keep getting better.”

Lincoln High, which lost to Lincoln East (6-5) 74-63 in the HAC Tournament, had to rely on resiliency in the second half as East battled back from a 10-point deficit. The Spartans were within one, 44-43, on a three from Ella Laessig and were within a point again in the final minute.

But the Links hit timely shots, including a pair of drives by junior J’unti Franklin in the fourth quarter. Even more, Lincoln High made big plays that didn’t show up in the scoring column.