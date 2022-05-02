Kent State's long-range prowess makes it the perfect landing spot for Millard South's Mya Babbitt

It's apparent why Kent State wanted Mya Babbitt to be a future Golden Flash and extended a scholarship offer after last summer.

"They like to shoot threes, and they always tell me that," Babbitt said. "It really fits me."

Babbitt found the right fit, and Kent State found a future sharp-shooter. The Millard South junior announced her commitment to Kent State's women's basketball program Sunday.

Babbitt called Kent State head coach Todd Starkey to deliver her pledge.

"I just knew it was right," Babbitt said. "Thirty seconds after the call, all the coaches texted me and they were all super-excited, so it felt good."

The Golden Flashes will get one of Nebraska's top long-range shooters. Babbitt knocked down 71 three-pointers last shooting an impressive clip of 41%. She tied an all-class state tournament record with seven made threes against Bellevue West in the first round of the Class A state tournament.

Kent State, which reached the second round of the WNIT, was one of the top three-point teams in the Mid-American Conference last season.

Babbitt earned a scholarship offer from the school last year after a strong summer playing for Nebraska Attack, and she visited the campus in November.

"I fell in love with the coaches right away, right when we first met them," the 5-foot-8 guard said. "The campus is super-nice and I love their gym floor. The team was super-welcoming to me."

Babbitt, who also had an offer from Omaha, earned first-team Super-State honors after averaging 17.5 points per game last season. She has started for the Patriots since her freshman season, and she's the second Millard South junior to commit to the Division I school, joining Cora Olsen (Omaha).

Babbitt's commitment made for a nice family moment, too. Her parents played college basketball at Dana, and her aunt and uncle played at Briar Cliff.

"It's all kind of in the family, which is cool," she said.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

