Kenning's buckets, including a half-courter, help No. 3 Wahoo end No. 2 Lutheran's perfect start

It was Kenning’s half-court shot to end the third that put a little pep in the step of Wahoo, coach Sean Forbes said.

She grabbed a loose ball off a turnover, took one dribble and let it go, cutting the deficit from 29-23 to 29-26.

“Momentumwise it was crazy,” Forbes said. “When her number was called on she was ready to get in there. Two huge free throws, a huge jump shot and a half-courter — she really stepped up.

“She’s a strong girl, she’s a hard worker, a great teammate. I’m super-proud of her.”

Like it had in the previous nine games, Lincoln Lutheran used a suffocating defensive attack in the full and half courts to build and maintain a lead. By the half, Wahoo had more turnovers (12) than points (11) and the deficit was 12.

But Wahoo made some adjustments, Forbes said, and that led to open looks for some of the team’s top shooters against Lutheran's zone defense.

Junior Autumn Iversen knocked down a couple of corner three-pointers in the third quarter. Junior Sammy Leu hit one to pull Wahoo to within 33-31 with 2:40 left and senior Karley Golladay banked in a three from the wing to give Wahoo a 34-33 lead.