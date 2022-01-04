Kenning's buckets, including a half-courter, help No. 3 Wahoo end No. 2 Lutheran's perfect start

WAHOO — At first, Kylee Kenning thought she didn’t put enough on her desperation heave to beat the third-quarter buzzer.
“Actually, I thought I was going to air-ball it,” the senior said. “Instead I banked it.”
Kenning lit a spark Tuesday evening when she banked in a half-court shot to get Wahoo back in its game against Lincoln Lutheran. It was her go-ahead jumper in the game’s final minutes that ignited a marquee victory for the Wahoo girls basketball team.
Behind six second-half three-pointers and some clutch shots from Kenning, Class C-1 No. 3 Wahoo scratched and clawed its way back for a 38-37 win against No. 2 and previously unbeaten Lincoln Lutheran at Wahoo High School.
Flustered by Lincoln Lutheran’s tenacious defense, Wahoo trailed for most of the game — it was 29-20 in the third quarter — before rallying. Kenning’s 16-foot jumper with less than two minutes remaining gave the Warriors their second lead of the game, and for good measure, she swished two free throws in the final minute.
“We just had to believe that we were playing Wahoo Warrior basketball and that’s what we did,” Kenning said. “The first half was a little rough, but we started to come together as a team and push together as a team.”
It was Kenning’s half-court shot to end the third that put a little pep in the step of Wahoo, coach Sean Forbes said.
She grabbed a loose ball off a turnover, took one dribble and let it go, cutting the deficit from 29-23 to 29-26.
“Momentumwise it was crazy,” Forbes said. “When her number was called on she was ready to get in there. Two huge free throws, a huge jump shot and a half-courter — she really stepped up.
“She’s a strong girl, she’s a hard worker, a great teammate. I’m super-proud of her.”
Like it had in the previous nine games, Lincoln Lutheran used a suffocating defensive attack in the full and half courts to build and maintain a lead. By the half, Wahoo had more turnovers (12) than points (11) and the deficit was 12.
But Wahoo made some adjustments, Forbes said, and that led to open looks for some of the team’s top shooters against Lutheran's zone defense.
Junior Autumn Iversen knocked down a couple of corner three-pointers in the third quarter. Junior Sammy Leu hit one to pull Wahoo to within 33-31 with 2:40 left and senior Karley Golladay banked in a three from the wing to give Wahoo a 34-33 lead.
After Lincoln Lutheran retook the lead on a runner in the paint from sophomore Jenna Luebbe, Golladay zipped a pass from the wing to Kenning, who hit her most important shot of the game.
“I knew we needed another shot and I just believed in myself,” Kenning said. “That’s my sweet spot. I know I can make that shot any day.”
Leu had 13 points and Iversen 11 to lead Wahoo (7-2).
Just as important as the big shots was Wahoo’s defense. Wahoo forced 19 turnovers, including a key turnover late in the game with Lincoln Lutheran (9-1) trailing by a point.
“We kept fighting and they’re a great team,” Forbes said. “They play awesome defense but we kind of pride ourselves on defense, too. We just it handled it a little bit better and made some crazy shots.”
Elsa Meyer had 10 points for Lincoln Lutheran.
Wahoo boys 77, Lincoln Lutheran 56
Owen Hancock had 17 points, Kamron Kasischke had 15 and Myles Simon added 13 to lead a balanced Wahoo attack.
Wahoo, ranked fourth in C-1, used a 25-11 run in the third quarter to take control.
Jonny Puelz led Lutheran with 20 points, including three threes.
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.