Kearney girls bring their 'A' game in the second half to run past Lincoln East

The Kearney girls were asked by their coach at halftime to grade their first-half performance against Lincoln East.

A three. Maybe a two, was the consensus.

“I don’t know if that was out of five or out of 10, but where we’re at, I thought it was more like probably we were at a failing grade,” Bearcats basketball coach Kyle Fletcher said.

Fletcher wanted "A" ball in the second half, and he got it.

Kearney cleaned up its turnovers, spaced the floor, hit multiple threes and picked up an early season-boosting 51-34 win Friday against the Spartans at East High School. East rallied from down 19-9 and took a 20-19 lead midway through the third quarter. Then Kearney went on a 15-2 run, and ended the contest with a 32-14 surge.

Kearney hit six three-pointers in the second half, including one from Kennidy Garner just before the buzzer to end the third quarter, giving her team a 40-26 lead.

East (1-2), which is without a couple of key players in junior Lillie Shaw (broken collarbone) and sophomore Keatyn Musiel, was never able to recover.