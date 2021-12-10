Kearney girls bring their 'A' game in the second half to run past Lincoln East

The Kearney girls were asked by their coach at halftime to grade their first-half performance against Lincoln East.
A three. Maybe a two, was the consensus.
“I don’t know if that was out of five or out of 10, but where we’re at, I thought it was more like probably we were at a failing grade,” Bearcats basketball coach Kyle Fletcher said.
Fletcher wanted "A" ball in the second half, and he got it.
Kearney cleaned up its turnovers, spaced the floor, hit multiple threes and picked up an early season-boosting 51-34 win Friday against the Spartans at East High School. East rallied from down 19-9 and took a 20-19 lead midway through the third quarter. Then Kearney went on a 15-2 run, and ended the contest with a 32-14 surge.
Kearney hit six three-pointers in the second half, including one from Kennidy Garner just before the buzzer to end the third quarter, giving her team a 40-26 lead.
East (1-2), which is without a couple of key players in junior Lillie Shaw (broken collarbone) and sophomore Keatyn Musiel, was never able to recover.
“They turned it up a little bit and they shot it really well,” East coach Dennis Prichard said. “I thought our kids played hard to get back in it, but we were just a bit slow on our rotations and they had some wide-open looks.”
Junior Tatum Rusher had a game-high 13 points for Kearney, which also got 11 points from senior Kierstynn Garner.
Kearney’s guard play shined on both ends of the court, and it’s a big reason why Fletcher is excited about this year’s team.
The Bearcats (2-1) started 9-2 last season, but the schedule grind led to a 10-11 finish. They return only two starters — Rusher and Kierstynn Garner — from that team, but the first two players off the bench are back and Kennidy Garner, a sophomore, has provided a spark.
Kearney pushed No. 4 Bellevue East to overtime last week, and Friday’s win comes a day before the Bearcats host an athletic and tall No. 2 Omaha Central team.
Fletcher, in his third season as girls coach, said he wants the Kearney program to look like Lincoln East’s or Lincoln Southwest’s or Lincoln Pius X’s. The team was 5-20 just two seasons ago.
“We know we’re not Lincoln Southwest, we know we’re not Lincoln High, we know we’re not Millard South right now,” he said. “But we’re taking little pieces of every one of those places and saying that’s kind of what we want to look like.
“Tonight I thought there were flashes of that.”
East boys 59, Kearney 48
Carter Tempelmeyer scored 16 points and Brayden McPhail added 12 to lead the Spartans.
East (2-1) led by just three at halftime, but held Kearney (1-2) to three third-quarter points and built a 10-point lead midway through the fourth quarter.
