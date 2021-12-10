 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kearney girls bring their 'A' game in the second half to run past Lincoln East
0 Comments
GIRLS HOOPS

Kearney girls bring their 'A' game in the second half to run past Lincoln East

  • Updated
  • 0
Kearney vs. Lincoln East girls, 12.10

Kearney's Maddy Province (33) gets fouled by Lincoln East's Elli Zimmerman (left) as Kaylee Denker attempts to block the shot in the second quarter Friday at Lincoln East.

 EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star

The Kearney girls were asked by their coach at halftime to grade their first-half performance against Lincoln East.

A three. Maybe a two, was the consensus.

“I don’t know if that was out of five or out of 10, but where we’re at, I thought it was more like probably we were at a failing grade,” Bearcats basketball coach Kyle Fletcher said.

Fletcher wanted "A" ball in the second half, and he got it.

Kearney cleaned up its turnovers, spaced the floor, hit multiple threes and picked up an early season-boosting 51-34 win Friday against the Spartans at East High School. East rallied from down 19-9 and took a 20-19 lead midway through the third quarter. Then Kearney went on a 15-2 run, and ended the contest with a 32-14 surge.

Kearney hit six three-pointers in the second half, including one from Kennidy Garner just before the buzzer to end the third quarter, giving her team a 40-26 lead.

East (1-2), which is without a couple of key players in junior Lillie Shaw (broken collarbone) and sophomore Keatyn Musiel, was never able to recover.

“They turned it up a little bit and they shot it really well,” East coach Dennis Prichard said. “I thought our kids played hard to get back in it, but we were just a bit slow on our rotations and they had some wide-open looks.”

Junior Tatum Rusher had a game-high 13 points for Kearney, which also got 11 points from senior Kierstynn Garner.

Girls basketball scores, 12/10

Kearney’s guard play shined on both ends of the court, and it’s a big reason why Fletcher is excited about this year’s team.

The Bearcats (2-1) started 9-2 last season, but the schedule grind led to a 10-11 finish. They return only two starters — Rusher and Kierstynn Garner — from that team, but the first two players off the bench are back and Kennidy Garner, a sophomore, has provided a spark.

Kearney pushed No. 4 Bellevue East to overtime last week, and Friday’s win comes a day before the Bearcats host an athletic and tall No. 2 Omaha Central team.

Fletcher, in his third season as girls coach, said he wants the Kearney program to look like Lincoln East’s or Lincoln Southwest’s or Lincoln Pius X’s. The team was 5-20 just two seasons ago.

“We know we’re not Lincoln Southwest, we know we’re not Lincoln High, we know we’re not Millard South right now,” he said. “But we’re taking little pieces of every one of those places and saying that’s kind of what we want to look like.

“Tonight I thought there were flashes of that.”

East boys 59, Kearney 48

Carter Tempelmeyer scored 16 points and Brayden McPhail added 12 to lead the Spartans.

East (2-1) led by just three at halftime, but held Kearney (1-2) to three third-quarter points and built a 10-point lead midway through the fourth quarter.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tiger Woods announces return to golf 10 months after auto accident

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News