'Jacked' to be playing, Bennington girls put early nerves away and pull away from Wahoo

BENNINGTON — If there were doubts of basketball being played in this gym this season, they were quickly erased when the Bennington girls basketball team got to school Thursday, and then to the gym later in the evening.

First-game jitters? They were there. First-game excitement? No doubt.

"We've had those conversations about how lucky we are to play and don’t take it for granted. And the girls were jacked," Bennington coach John O’Connor said after Class B No. 4 Badgers rolled to a 61-36 win against Class C-1 No. 7 Wahoo. "It’s the first game, but not just the first game of any year, it’s the first game when they didn’t know if they were even going to play.

"The nerves were high and the excitement was high. We told them the sooner you can settle those in and get down to just playing, the better we’ll be."

It took about five minutes of game action for the Badgers to ease into things. They trailed 13-4 before closing the opening quarter on an 11-3 run. They proceeded to finish on a 46-20 run. Wahoo closed to within 32-28 before Bennington got hot from the field.