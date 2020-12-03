'Jacked' to be playing, Bennington girls put early nerves away and pull away from Wahoo

BENNINGTON — If there were doubts of basketball being played in this gym this season, they were quickly erased when the Bennington girls basketball team got to school Thursday, and then to the gym later in the evening.
First-game jitters? They were there. First-game excitement? No doubt.
"We've had those conversations about how lucky we are to play and don’t take it for granted. And the girls were jacked," Bennington coach John O’Connor said after Class B No. 4 Badgers rolled to a 61-36 win against Class C-1 No. 7 Wahoo. "It’s the first game, but not just the first game of any year, it’s the first game when they didn’t know if they were even going to play.
"The nerves were high and the excitement was high. We told them the sooner you can settle those in and get down to just playing, the better we’ll be."
It took about five minutes of game action for the Badgers to ease into things. They trailed 13-4 before closing the opening quarter on an 11-3 run. They proceeded to finish on a 46-20 run. Wahoo closed to within 32-28 before Bennington got hot from the field.
"I thought our conditioning was good, which I was a little worried coming in," O’Connor said, noting the lack of jamboree games to work out the early kinks. "I was just hesitant to see how we were going to play because you can condition all you want, but it’s different live against another opponent."
That’s why depth is key, and Bennington has it. The Badgers went nine to 10 players deep in the first half, which allowed the starters to have fresh legs late in the game.
Junior Abby Boyes hit some momentum-changing three-pointers — including back-to-back threes in the first quarter to cut into the early deficit — and finished with a game-high 19 points, and senior guard Maddy Elwood added 13 points.
Bennington (1-0) was able to put away Wahoo behind a dominant showing on the glass. The Badgers, who have two 6-foot-1 junior post players in Emma John and Alison Mack, had a 47-24 edge in rebounds, and they pulled down 15 offensive boards.
“I thought that was a big factor, too,” Wahoo coach Linda Walker said. “If they weren’t getting the first shot, they were getting the second shot on us, and the third. We did get some blocks, but I’d rather see our girls out in front.”
Like Bennington, Wahoo (0-1) enters the season with a lot of optimism. The Warriors, who qualified for state last season, have to replace all-state point guard Kendal Brigham, but Walker likes the makeup of her team, which will play a very tough schedule.
“I really think we have an athletic team,” she said. “We just need more reps together and put a few more things in to have a little more in our pockets, and that’s going to come. I really have confidence in this group that we’re going to come back strong tomorrow night (vs. Aurora).”
And despite the early setback, Wahoo is glad to be on the court.
“We just want to play, so when the girls were able to go five out on the floor (and) not have masks, that was a little bit different because we practice with masks all the time,” Walker said. “I think once the game started, though, their heads were in it and they played hard.”
Sophomore guard Autumn Iversen came off the bench to lead Wahoo in scoring (11 points).
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!