'It's us all coming together as a team:' No. 5 Lincoln High rallies from down 20 to stun No. 2 Fremont on the road

FREMONT — A 26-point blitz by Fremont in the second quarter had Lincoln High trailing by 17 at halftime.

So the objective laid out by coach Dominique Kelley at the break was this: Cut the deficit to 10 early in the third quarter and then start chipping away.

It didn't go to plan. Fremont bumped the lead to 20 midway through the third quarter.

Yet when the final buzzer sounded, the Lincoln High girls basketball program was celebrating one of its biggest wins in a long, long time.

The Class A No. 5 Links didn't chip away. They chopped away to rally and stun No. 2 Fremont 68-64 on Friday at Al Bahe Gymnasium.

Fremont (17-2) took a 55-35 lead on a Taylor McCabe triple before the Links outscored the Tigers 33-9 the rest of the way.

Down double digits in the second quarter and digging themselves into a bigger hole after halftime, the Links could have unraveled. But they didn't.

"Staying together is one of our main priorities, and I think our team did a great job of that tonight," said junior Jailynn Brill, who hit several free throws in the final minutes.

"It's us all coming together as a team and really working together."

Kelley admits she was nervous at halftime.

"I always feel that they can get it done and our staff always believe that we have all the right pieces, but they kind of had that look that we've seen on past Links teams," Kelley said. "That, 'Oh, (shoot), I kind of don't know if we can get this done.'

"They just kept sticking with it and we just kept chipping away at it."

Lincoln High (14-2) trailed by 13 heading into the fourth quarter, but got to within single digits on a three from Dyvine Harris, and then later got three straight buckets from Kiana Wiley and Bri Robinson to pull closer.

After J'unti Franklin hit two free throws, Lincoln High immediately forced a turnover and tied the game at 63-63 on Wiley's layup with 2 minutes, 20 seconds remaining.

Brill played a leading role. She finished with 19 points and was 8-for-8 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter.

"It's been kind of a roller-coaster of the season for her, just personally, and the kid came in and was clutch in many, many ways so super-proud of her," Kelley said. "She was incredibly resilient tonight."

Brill hit two free throws with :21.2 seconds remaining to give Lincoln High a 65-64 lead, and hit two more with :14.7 seconds remaining. McCabe missed a deep three-point try in a last-second attempt to tie the game.

"Focus on the basket is what I was thinking in my head," Brill said of her late free throws. "I couldn't focus on the crowd because of pressure."

Franklin and Robinson each had 11 points for Lincoln High. McCabe had 23 points for the Tigers, who had won 17 straight.

Lincoln High nearly knocked off top-ranked Millard South earlier in the season — the Links rallied from down 16 in the fourth quarter to tie that game. Kelley said Friday's road win will only build more confidence.

"I hope we're turning the corner of knowing and recognizing that we can play with anybody," she said. "I told them they have to keep believing that they can get it done when they hit a little bit of adversity the way that our staff knows that they can get it done."

