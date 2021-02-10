'It truly is bigger than basketball:' Lincoln High girls want to make a statement off the court, too

Basketball is an outlet for Kaysia Woods, Yelaniva Bradley and their teammates.
It provides a sense of comfort. A window of joy and competition after school or on game nights.
"Just a sense of unleashing your feelings," Woods says.
When the ball is tipped, the goal is to win the game. Woods, a Xavier recruit and one of the state's top shooters, and Bradley, a starting point guard as a freshman, play vital roles when the Links are on the court seeking statement wins.
But the most important statement for the Lincoln High girls basketball team may be the one it's making prior to the start of every game.
When the Links opened their season against Lincoln Northeast on Dec. 17, every member of the Lincoln High varsity team took a knee for the national anthem in the same form as many professional, college and high school athletes before them to call attention to racial inequality and police brutality.
Wanting to use basketball as a platform, the Links' players have kneeled together before every game since.
"For me, it just means putting the awareness out," Bradley said. "Some people go through it and don't want to speak on the situation because they're not comfortable in their own skin, comfortable being Black."
When the tragic events surrounding George Floyd and Breonna Taylor arose to the forefront last year, Woods said she planned to kneel for the national anthem during the basketball season. She said saw an opportunity to raise awareness in her own community.
"It's huge because as athletes people tend to see as role models," Woods said. "I know when I was younger I would always look up to young women in high school and I just wanted to be like them, so knowing that we have people watching us and young people who look like us, we want to be able to represent the Black community in ways where young women are like, 'Oh, yeah, I want to be like, too,' and feel comfortable in their own skin."
Lincoln High coach Dominique Kelley wanted to do something for the season following the events of the summer. Her idea was to have 'Black Lives Matter" warm-up shirts for games.
The players approached Kelley with their own idea of kneeling for the national anthem before games.
"There were a few moments where I kind of tried to talk them out of it just because I can feel different things that people were projecting on me, so I didn't want them to have those things projected on them," said Kelley, who is in her third season coaching the Links and does not kneel with the players. "But they have stayed completely true to it, understanding that their Black lives matter more than just the game of basketball and what they're able to achieve or accomplish on the court.
"It truly is bigger than basketball."
Kelley said kids of different backgrounds and ethnicities face different challenges now than when she grew up in Lincoln. She was a standout basketball player with Charity Iromuanya at Lincoln Northeast before a successful career at Nebraska.
"I think everybody just loved us because we were pretty gifted athletes," Kelley said. "But when I moved to Des Moines (after college) and nobody knew me as Dominique Kelly who played basketball at Nebraska, I started having a lot of these experiences (and) it just kind of opened my eyes.
"I told myself, when I move back from Des Moines that I wasn't just going to pretend those things didn't happen to other people, because I began to experience it firsthand. I made a promise to myself that I would use the platform that God gave me to stick up for the people that were enduring those things."
Woods and Bradley said they can relate to their coach. They think about it when driving, wondering if they'll be pulled over because of skin color, or when they feel liked they're being watched at stores. Or asking for a drink refill at a restaurant and the waiter or waitress doesn't return.
School gives them a place of comfort. A sense of belonging.
But outside of school, "You feel vulnerable," Woods said. "You always have a sense of fear wherever you go."
That's why Kelley is standing by her players, even if kneeling for the national anthem is not widely accepted.
Basketball is giving Kelley's players, who are all Black, a voice that expands past their athletic realm. It's more than being an athlete, Kelley says.
Bradley said it's a chance to educate those willing to learn more about social and racial injustice, and Woods says it's not a slight toward the American flag.
"If we were disrespecting the flag, we'd sit criss-cross, applesauce on the ground, but that's not what we're doing," said Woods, who is one of Class A's top scorers at 18 points per contest. "We're not disregarding any soldiers, anybody that serves. We're just trying to bring awareness to show that we know what's going on, we want to change, and we're trying to bring it to your attention."
Other girls basketball teams in the city have followed the lead of Lincoln High. Players from Lincoln East, Lincoln Northeast and Lincoln Northeast (not the entire teams) have kneeled during the national anthem.
Woods and Bradley said it's neat to see others outside of their team helping to call attention to the movements.
"I hope that with us kneeling, it's not just the minorities and the young Black women," Woods said. "White people are going to be the significant part of the change, not just the people of color."
Added Bradley, "Change isn't going to happen from just the people that want change. It can't be from the expected, it has to be from the unexpected as well."
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.