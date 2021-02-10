'It truly is bigger than basketball:' Lincoln High girls want to make a statement off the court, too

When the tragic events surrounding George Floyd and Breonna Taylor arose to the forefront last year, Woods said she planned to kneel for the national anthem during the basketball season. She said saw an opportunity to raise awareness in her own community.

"It's huge because as athletes people tend to see as role models," Woods said. "I know when I was younger I would always look up to young women in high school and I just wanted to be like them, so knowing that we have people watching us and young people who look like us, we want to be able to represent the Black community in ways where young women are like, 'Oh, yeah, I want to be like, too,' and feel comfortable in their own skin."

Lincoln High coach Dominique Kelley wanted to do something for the season following the events of the summer. Her idea was to have 'Black Lives Matter" warm-up shirts for games.

The players approached Kelley with their own idea of kneeling for the national anthem before games.