'It’s not just boys basketball in Winnebago': Winnebago girls stun No. 2 Malcolm to reach state for first time since 1990

MALCOLM — Treivan Bear always has — check that, had — one instruction for his Winnebago girls basketball team.
Shoot less than 20 threes a game, and the wins will follow.
But this group of players loved to shoot from long range, so Bear, about a handful of games ago, had a change of philosophy.
“I gave them the green light to shoot from there on out,” he said. “And we’ve been on a winning streak ever since.
"Maybe I should have done it earlier."
Later worked, too.
The Indians, the No. 16 seed in Friday’s district round, drained 10 three-pointers to stun No. 2-rated and No. 1-seeded Malcolm 51-49 in the C1-1 district final at Malcolm High School. Winnebago (15-10), which has won six straight, is headed to its first state tournament since 1990.
“I’m speechless right now,” Bear said. “Trying to catch my breath, honestly.”
That’s understandable considering how this one finished.
After trailing by seven at halftime, Malcolm (21-2) came out of the locker room on fire, hitting three three-pointers. That fueled a 15-2 run for the Clippers, who took a 34-28 lead. But Winnebago fought back the best way it knew how. The three ball.
The Indians, who attempt nearly 30 threes a game, hit one at the third-quarter buzzer to pull to within one point, and hit three more in the fourth quarter. Sylvia Valentino's three gave the Indians a 48-44 lead.
When Malcolm responded, Winnebago had an answer, and Bear and the players credit a hard schedule.
“We’ve been in these situations before and we know how to fight back,” senior Keisha Snyder said. “We don’t give up.”
Winnebago’s fourth-quarter surge was sparked by Snyder, who entered the game averaging 18 points and 12 rebounds a game. She made three big buckets down the stretch to keep Malcolm on its heels. She finished with 21 points and surpassed a big milestone: 1,000 career points, and now a trip to Lincoln.
Malcolm had a chance to tie the game or win it with less than 10 seconds remaining, but a turnover gave the ball back to Winnebago with 0.1 seconds remaining.
The celebration was on.
“I’m really happy and proud that everything worked out,” Snyder said. “We’ve been fighting for this since my sophomore year and I’m glad we came through. We’re not done yet.”
Senior Madeline Cleveland added 15 points for Winnebago.
Snyder said she came down to Lincoln when the Winnebago boys were making their state tournament runs, which included a Class C-1 state title in 2015 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Snyder recalls how neat the atmosphere was then.
Now the Winnebago girls get to experience it.
"It’s big," Bear said. "It’s not just boys basketball in Winnebago. It’s basketball in general."
Sophomore point guard Alyssa Fortik had a big game for Malcolm, finishing with 22 points, including two threes early in the third quarter to spark the Clipper push.
Malcolm coach Andy Klepper said the coaches thanked the seniors afterward for helping get the Clipper program back on track, which included a 2020 state appearance.
“They’ve been just a great bunch, they’ve been a special bunch,” he said. “We only have three, but without their leadership, I don’t think our great season would have been possible.”
