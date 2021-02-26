'It’s not just boys basketball in Winnebago': Winnebago girls stun No. 2 Malcolm to reach state for first time since 1990

The Indians, who attempt nearly 30 threes a game, hit one at the third-quarter buzzer to pull to within one point, and hit three more in the fourth quarter. Sylvia Valentino's three gave the Indians a 48-44 lead.

When Malcolm responded, Winnebago had an answer, and Bear and the players credit a hard schedule.

“We’ve been in these situations before and we know how to fight back,” senior Keisha Snyder said. “We don’t give up.”

Winnebago’s fourth-quarter surge was sparked by Snyder, who entered the game averaging 18 points and 12 rebounds a game. She made three big buckets down the stretch to keep Malcolm on its heels. She finished with 21 points and surpassed a big milestone: 1,000 career points, and now a trip to Lincoln.

Malcolm had a chance to tie the game or win it with less than 10 seconds remaining, but a turnover gave the ball back to Winnebago with 0.1 seconds remaining.

The celebration was on.

“I’m really happy and proud that everything worked out,” Snyder said. “We’ve been fighting for this since my sophomore year and I’m glad we came through. We’re not done yet.”

Senior Madeline Cleveland added 15 points for Winnebago.