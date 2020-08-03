Iowa's momentum in hoops plays big part in Taylor McCabe's decision to pick Hawkeyes

"I definitely wanted to go play for a program that likes to win and is super competitive and has fun while doing it, and they definitely do that," McCabe said.

McCabe averaged 20.3 points per game as a sophomore and set a Class A single-season record for three-pointers, hitting 107 at a 42% clip. She became Fremont's top defender, too, but defense remained a priority on McCabe's improvement list for the summer.

McCabe, who had multiple offers including ones from Nebraska and Creighton, said she became a better on-ball defender playing AAU ball for All Iowa Attack this summer.

"A lot of my teammates are good at that, too, so even at practices we were all pushing each other, just being around them honestly helped me learn from them which is what I wanted when I was going to Attack," she said.

Playing with All Iowa attack, which has multiple future Hawkeyes, also gave McCabe an idea of what college could be like, and that played a big factor in her decision.