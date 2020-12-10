In battle of '20 Class B finalists building new identities, Crete finds something to build on in win over Beatrice

The Cardinals and Lady Orange also have seniors more than ready to lead the way. Hannah Newton led the Cardinals with 17 points, and Mach had 10 against Beatrice.

“We’re still trying to find our way offensively,” Larsen said. “Hannah had two good games last week, but I knew she wasn’t going to get easy looks this time.

“They’re getting there, they just got to be a little more consistent.”

Crete, powered by a 10-0 run that spanned parts of the second and third quarters, led most of Thursday’s game, but the Lady Orange scratched its way back behind the play of seniors Mak Hatcliff and Nevaeh Martinez.

Hatcliff, who finished with a team-high 15 points, found an open spot in Crete’s 2-3 zone and hit a 14-foot jumper to give Beatrice a 37-36 lead with 2 minutes, 34 seconds remaining.

Beatrice (1-1) was hurt by turnovers, especially late in the game, but coach Jalen Weeks said the coaches are having fun experimenting with some different things.

“Last year it was pretty much we knew what we were going to run and we were going to some fine-tuning,” he said. “This year we can try some different things, especially being able to play big number of girls, so it’s really been fun.