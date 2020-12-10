In battle of '20 Class B finalists building new identities, Crete finds something to build on in win over Beatrice

BEATRICE — In previous seasons, Crete knew who it could turn to in moments like this.
The Class B No. 10 Cardinals girls basketball team needed a bucket, down a point during the late stages of Thursday's game against No. 9 Beatrice.
This would have been Morgan Maly time, but the 2020 Super-State honorary captain is at Creighton, so the Cardinals are seeking new ways to win games.
The Cardinals found one Thursday. Senior Lexi Mach surveyed the Beatrice defense from the left wing and found a cutting Marli Stones under the basket for two points. Crete overcame some turnovers and missed free throws to hold on for a 39-37 victory.
For a Cardinal (3-0) team needing to replace three experienced starters from last season, it was another step in the right direction.
“The last two minutes, I thought we competed really well, and that’s a good sign for a team that is still trying to find its way, trying to find leaders,” Crete coach John Larsen said. “That was important.”
Thursday’s game was a rematch of last season’s Class B state championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena won by Crete. Both teams are looking to build off last season’s success, and both will need to do so with new identities.
In addition to Maly, who averaged more than 20 points per game last year, Crete needs to fill voids left by Ellie Allen in the post and Jayda Weyand at guard. Beatrice is building after the departures of all-stater Carley Leners, Addison Barnard and Olivia Aden, three athletic guards who could score and play stout defense.
The Cardinals and Lady Orange also have seniors more than ready to lead the way. Hannah Newton led the Cardinals with 17 points, and Mach had 10 against Beatrice.
“We’re still trying to find our way offensively,” Larsen said. “Hannah had two good games last week, but I knew she wasn’t going to get easy looks this time.
“They’re getting there, they just got to be a little more consistent.”
Crete, powered by a 10-0 run that spanned parts of the second and third quarters, led most of Thursday’s game, but the Lady Orange scratched its way back behind the play of seniors Mak Hatcliff and Nevaeh Martinez.
Hatcliff, who finished with a team-high 15 points, found an open spot in Crete’s 2-3 zone and hit a 14-foot jumper to give Beatrice a 37-36 lead with 2 minutes, 34 seconds remaining.
Beatrice (1-1) was hurt by turnovers, especially late in the game, but coach Jalen Weeks said the coaches are having fun experimenting with some different things.
“Last year it was pretty much we knew what we were going to run and we were going to some fine-tuning,” he said. “This year we can try some different things, especially being able to play big number of girls, so it’s really been fun.
“Our energy at practice has been really good, and Mak and Nevaeh have done a really good job of being leaders with that.”
Newton, a four-year starter, is embracing her expanded role as a leader for the Cardinals, and said the team has learned a lot during its 3-0 start.
“I think winning our first three games has really boosted our confidence,” she said. “We’re all confident in each other, confident in ourselves. Honestly, even losing Morgan, I don’t feel like we’re like, ‘Oh, we’re going to be horrible this year,’ and I think that’s what everybody else thinks, but we definitely don’t have that mentality.”
Beatrice boys 68, Crete 31
Senior Bennett Crandall scored 18 points and senior Devin Smith added 14 to lead the Orangemen. Sophomore Jabin Gardiner had 12 points to pace Crete.
