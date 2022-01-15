In another road challenge, poised Babbitt leads top-rated Patriots past upset-minded Links

As one of Class A's top programs in recent seasons, the Millard South girls basketball team is well aware that it’s going to get everyone’s best shot.
Especially on the road.
Known for winning games with its frantic up-and-down tempo, the top-rated Patriots showed Saturday that they can tough out wins, too.
Playing against a No. 8 Lincoln High team thirsty for another big win, Millard South saw a 15-point fourth-quarter lead vanish before using one final surge to survive against the Links 77-68 at Ed Johnson Gym.
“We talked at halftime that this is nothing new for our kids,” Millard South coach Bryce Meyers said. “They come on the road against teams that want to beat us more than anything, and our kids are poised offensively, and they can make plays and they’ve been doing it all year.”
Mya Babbitt was poised for sure.
The junior guard scored a game-high 23 points despite sitting the entire second quarter while tagged with three fouls. She responded with 17 second-half points, including three-pointers on back-to-back Patriot possessions in the fourth quarter.
Babbitt's biggest points came moments later when her drive to lane and bucket broke a 68-68 tie with 2 minutes, 40 seconds remaining.
“I kind of was just playing and it just kind of happened,” said Babbitt, whose late efforts were especially critical with Cora Olsen out with five fouls. “I knew they were going to go with big shots.”
Millard South (14-0), the only unbeaten team remaining in Class A, was up 62-47 before the Links swung back with a 12-0 run, which included two threes from J’unti Franklin and another from Bri Robinson. Momentum was on the side of the home team, but Millard South found a way, even after the Links tied the game.
It wasn't the first tough road challenge for the Patriots, who played at Bellevue East earlier in the season. They also have upcoming road games against No. 9 Millard North and No. 2 Omaha Central.
“We just have to know that we have to bring it every night, and if you don’t, you can get beat,” Meyers said. “We did enough tonight to win. Lincoln High’s a good team, they’re really talented and they got a lot of good kids out there.”
Olsen, who missed about four weeks because of an ankle injury, added 19 points, including 13 in the first quarter, for Millard South before fouling out in a very physical game that saw 42 fouls called.
The Links, meanwhile, were looking for two signature wins in as many days. They upset No. 5 Lincoln Pius X 53-47 on Friday night. Because the team had the Thunderbolts and Patriots on back-to-back days, it presented a unique prep challenge for Dominique Kelley and her team. They spent two days working on Pius X, which allowed only one day to prepare for the Patriots.
Franklin had 22 points, including three triples in the fourth quarter, and Robinson added 17 points for Lincoln High (9-2), which battled back thanks to strong work on the offensive glass.
Saturday’s game showed the Links that they can play with any team in the state, Kelley said.
“We were right there,” she said. “To beat the really goods we got a few mental hiccups and lapses and things that we need to clean up, but I told them honestly overall that I’m super-proud of how hard they played and just how competitive they were.
“Definitely a weekend and step in the right direction for this program.”
Millard South boys 63, Lincoln High 53
Lance Rucker scored a game-high 23 points, including eight in the third quarter, to lead the Patriots, who rallied after trailing by five at halftime.
Marcelus McCulley had 15 points and Andrew Gaines added 12 for the Links.
