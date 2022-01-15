In another road challenge, poised Babbitt leads top-rated Patriots past upset-minded Links

“I kind of was just playing and it just kind of happened,” said Babbitt, whose late efforts were especially critical with Cora Olsen out with five fouls. “I knew they were going to go with big shots.”

Millard South (14-0), the only unbeaten team remaining in Class A, was up 62-47 before the Links swung back with a 12-0 run, which included two threes from J’unti Franklin and another from Bri Robinson. Momentum was on the side of the home team, but Millard South found a way, even after the Links tied the game.

It wasn't the first tough road challenge for the Patriots, who played at Bellevue East earlier in the season. They also have upcoming road games against No. 9 Millard North and No. 2 Omaha Central.

“We just have to know that we have to bring it every night, and if you don’t, you can get beat,” Meyers said. “We did enough tonight to win. Lincoln High’s a good team, they’re really talented and they got a lot of good kids out there.”

Olsen, who missed about four weeks because of an ankle injury, added 19 points, including 13 in the first quarter, for Millard South before fouling out in a very physical game that saw 42 fouls called.