In a span of 25½ hours, Crete girls ace early challenges behind Maly and defense

GRAND ISLAND — If the Crete girls basketball team was looking for a glimpse of what March could look like, it got it in a span of 25½ hours this week.
A night after defeating No. 4 Beatrice, the Class B top-ranked Cardinals put together an early statement victory, defeating No. 2 and defending state champion Northwest 47-28 on the road.
Two big tests. Two more wins.
Crete (4-0) had little time to iron out some kinks from the Beatrice win (42-32). That didn’t stop the Cardinals from playing a much cleaner game and playing with more focus.
“I think two games like this, back to back, are typical of a state tournament,” Crete coach John Larsen said. “You’re going to have to play back to back, and I told them before we left Crete, you don’t get any days to rest and prepare at the state tournament. That’s the thing where our experience really, really helps.”
The Vikings (2-1) had no answer for Crete senior Morgan Maly, who finished with a game-high 26 points. The Creighton recruit loaded the scorebook in a variety of ways, shooting threes, hitting long twos, scoring on drives to the basket and on put-backs.
“I think I was just really confident,” Maly said. “I was able to create for myself and when shots are going in early, it’s easy to get on a roll.”
With Northwest liking to pressure the ball on defense, Maly also was counted on to handle the ball, and “that eliminates a lot of their pressure,” Larsen said. “It’s tough to match up with her. There are not many kids that can take here one-on-one on the perimeter and Morgan was able to do some things that most kids can’t do.”
Matching Maly’s play was the play of Crete’s defense.
Friday’s game was a matchup of the top two players in Class B in Maly and Northwest point guard and future Nebraska walk-on Whitney Brown. Crete held Brown to two field goals and nine points.
Junior guard Hannah Newton shadowed Brown in the first quarter and when Northwest found some success against Crete’s man defense, the Cardinals went to their 2-3 zone. The Vikings were 3-of-25 from the field in the second half.
“That’s the difference of the ballgame,” Northwest coach Russ Moerer said. “We just shot very poorly tonight and credit that some to their defense. Their length bothers us. You’re not going to win many basketball games shooting the way we did tonight.”
The game was tied at 10-10 when back-to-back layups in transition by Newton gave Crete a lead it wouldn’t relinquish. In the third quarter, Lexi Mach hit a pair of threes and Maly hit a step-back three to put Crete in control.
“It’s a big win. It’s a big week,” Maly said. “It was good to get the freshmen and the younger people prepared for March.
“I think we were mentally focused more. Last night (vs. Beatrice) was a really good atmosphere and I think that kind of got our emotions up. Tonight was a similar environment, but we are used to it.”
It’s highly likely this won’t be the last time Crete and Northwest see each other this season. Both teams are in the Doane holiday tournament, and the Cards and Vikings could see each other in the Central Conference Tournament, and of course, in March.
