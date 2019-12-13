In a span of 25½ hours, Crete girls ace early challenges behind Maly and defense

GRAND ISLAND — If the Crete girls basketball team was looking for a glimpse of what March could look like, it got it in a span of 25½ hours this week.

A night after defeating No. 4 Beatrice, the Class B top-ranked Cardinals put together an early statement victory, defeating No. 2 and defending state champion Northwest 47-28 on the road.

Two big tests. Two more wins.

Crete (4-0) had little time to iron out some kinks from the Beatrice win (42-32). That didn’t stop the Cardinals from playing a much cleaner game and playing with more focus.

“I think two games like this, back to back, are typical of a state tournament,” Crete coach John Larsen said. “You’re going to have to play back to back, and I told them before we left Crete, you don’t get any days to rest and prepare at the state tournament. That’s the thing where our experience really, really helps.”

The Vikings (2-1) had no answer for Crete senior Morgan Maly, who finished with a game-high 26 points. The Creighton recruit loaded the scorebook in a variety of ways, shooting threes, hitting long twos, scoring on drives to the basket and on put-backs.