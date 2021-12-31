In a battle of Class A's top teams, Millard South uses fast start, gritty finish to win Metro again

OMAHA — A shot clock was used during the Metro basketball tournaments this week at Baxter Arena, but you never would have noticed during Friday’s girls championship game between No. 1 Millard South and No. 2 Omaha Central.
Both teams like to push the tempo, and then push it some more. Rarely did the 35-second shot clock reach 20 in a given possession.
Millard South made its quick attacks — from downhill drives to the hoop to kick-out threes — count a little more, racing to a 77-68 victory to claim a third straight Metro Tournament title. The Patriots jumped to a 23-16 lead after the first quarter, pushed the cushion to 10 in the second and never looked back.
“It’s special for the kids,” Millard South coach Bryce Meyers said. “I’m just proud of them of how they battled. I know we were the one seed. but I don’t know if many thought that was the case with our situation right now going into this tournament, and we found a way.”
That’s because the Patriots have been playing without one of their top players in junior guard Cora Olsen, an Omaha recruit who is dealing with a high ankle sprain.
Millard South (10-0) continued to win games shorthanded, but Olsen’s void was going to be put to the test against an Omaha Central (10-1) lineup that features Inia Jones, Aaniya Webb, Aniah Wayne and 6-foot-5 Ital Luyopo. Jones had 16 points Friday.
Millard South didn’t miss a beat.
Juniors Khloe Lemon and Mya Babbitt combined for 50 points — 26 coming from Lemon, who had 13 after the first quarter.
Juniors Lexi Finkenbiner and Julianna Jones and senior Megan Belt also stepped up. Belt made two threes in the third quarter to help stymie multiple rallies by the Eagles, who closed to within five and six points in the second half.
“We have a lot of players that stepped up this game, and that really helped us, even with one of our main players out," Lemon said.
Said Meyers, “Obviously we would love to have Cora, but the kids, they have been stepping up without her, and that’s just a testament to them and a testament to the depth we have and the talented kids we have on the team. Can’t wait for Cora to get back. She’s only going to make us better.”
Friday’s game was a rematch of last season’s Metro Tournament final won by Millard South. It, too, was a game featuring fast action and a lot of points.
The Metro Tournament finalists are typically in the state championship discussion, and that’s true again this season. Millard South and Omaha Central showed Friday why they are the top two teams in the class.
Fremont, which won the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament on Thursday, is up there, too, but right now it's the Patriots and Eagles leading the pack. They were state semifinalists last year and both teams return just about everybody from those runs.
But there’s still a lot of basketball to be played, and Omaha Central coach Michael Kroupa said his team needs to keep working.
“We got to just get better,” he said. “We want to talk like we’re a great team, but we got to play like one against the best teams. We got a really big schedule coming up. We got some really good teams coming up, so we’ve got play better.”
That includes a rematch with Millard South, which will come in February.
“Today we got them, but we’ll see them again and it could very well be the opposite the next time,” Meyers said. “We’ll just keep trying to get better every day and worry about ourselves the best we can and see where we end up.”
Omaha Westside wins Metro boys title: No. 3 Omaha Westside held off No. 1 Bellevue West 76-68 to win the Metro Tournament boys championship.
It's the Warriors' first Metro Tournament title since the 2003-04 season, which also was the team's last appearance in the Metro final.
Westside (10-1) avenged its only loss with a 74-63 win against No. 2 Millard North in the tourney semifinals before knocking off the top-ranked Thunderbirds (9-2) on Friday.
