In a battle of Class A's top teams, Millard South uses fast start, gritty finish to win Metro again

Fremont, which won the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament on Thursday, is up there, too, but right now it's the Patriots and Eagles leading the pack. They were state semifinalists last year and both teams return just about everybody from those runs.

But there’s still a lot of basketball to be played, and Omaha Central coach Michael Kroupa said his team needs to keep working.

“We got to just get better,” he said. “We want to talk like we’re a great team, but we got to play like one against the best teams. We got a really big schedule coming up. We got some really good teams coming up, so we’ve got play better.”

That includes a rematch with Millard South, which will come in February.

“Today we got them, but we’ll see them again and it could very well be the opposite the next time,” Meyers said. “We’ll just keep trying to get better every day and worry about ourselves the best we can and see where we end up.”

Omaha Westside wins Metro boys title: No. 3 Omaha Westside held off No. 1 Bellevue West 76-68 to win the Metro Tournament boys championship.