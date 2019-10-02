Nyayongah Gony entered the week as one of the top uncommitted 2020 basketball recruits in the country.
Gony has found her college home.
The 6-foot-3 Lincoln High forward announced her commitment to the University of Miami on Wednesday.
"It was a lot of things," Gony said of Miami's appeal. "I really connected with the team well when I got there. When I come in, I think I can make a difference on the court immediately.
"It felt like I really mattered to their program. I felt wanted, which is important for every student-athlete to feel."
Miami has seen a rise in success in recent seasons. The Hurricanes have had two top-20 finishes over the past three seasons, and last year's team went 25-9 and reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
Gony had many Power Five offers, including one from Nebraska. She was deciding between Miami, Purdue, Washington and Louisville before deciding on the Hurricanes.
"It was extremely tough," Gony said of her decision. "Every place would have different outcomes from one another, so you never know what could happen."
Gony's recruiting took off two summers ago playing for Cornhusker Shooting Stars, and the Links standout said she started to notice more coaches coming to her club games. The offers soon followed.
Coaches saw a post player with a lot of versatility and potential. She was recently ranked as the nation's 56th-best recruit in 2020 by ESPN.
Blessed, honored and thankful to commit to the University of Miami. Go Canes!🧡💚 @CanesWBB #committed pic.twitter.com/US5FbVMk3t— 🧚♀️ (@nyayongahg) October 2, 2019
Gony's older sister Nyagoa is a sophomore post player at Purdue. There was a chance for the younger Gony to join big sis with the Boilermakers.
"It was really tempting," Gony said. "Overall I wanted to go somewhere else and make a name for myself, and for that individuality factor."
Gony said she is "super-excited" to turn her focus to helping her high school team this upcoming winter. The Links have two other Division I-level players in senior Nyayien Koang and Kaysia Woods, one of the top juniors in the state.
Gony also is excited to have a whirlwind of a recruiting process behind her.
"It is a crazy thing, but I do appreciate it because not everyone is afforded that same opportunity," she said.