Identical twins about to be Millard West freshmen pick up their first DI basketball offers
Neleigh and Norah Gessert are identical twins about to enter their freshman year of high school.

On Wednesday, they received identical scholarship offers.

The 6-foot guards, who will attend Millard West, were each offered by Omaha. Twins to a T, the Gesserts tweeted the news at the same time — 6:54 p.m.

The Gessert sisters are playing AAU ball with Elite Basketball this summer, and they're on a team that includes Elkhorn North's Britt Prince, the state's top sophomore.

Omaha hasn't been shy about making offers to young players. The Mavericks also offered Omaha Central's Inia Jones before her freshman season. The sophomore-to-be was a second-team Super-Stater last season.

Prince, who appears to be having a great summer on the court, continues to see her offer sheet grow. Oklahoma and Kansas offered the 5-11 point guard Wednesday, and Kansas State offered earlier in the week.

The first-team Super-Stater already has offers from Nebraska, Creighton, Louisville, North Carolina, Iowa, Oregon and Michigan, among many others.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

Husker News