'I was in shock:' Mahoney beats the buzzer (and Elkhorn) to send Beatrice to state

BEATRICE — It was a shot for the ages.

With time expiring in overtime, Addie Hatcliff dribbled to the left and found senior teammate Morgan Mahoney waiting in the corner

Hatcliff got the ball to Mahoney and Mahoney let it fly just before the buzzer rang. Her shot found the bottom of the net, sending Beatrice to the state tournament and sending the home crowd into a frenzy.

The heroic three-pointer gave Class B No. 8 Beatrice a 44-41 overtime win over No. 7 Elkhorn.

Mahoney said her immediate thought when she got the ball at the end of the game was to not turn it over.

"I knew we had just one shot at it and I took the shot that was open," Mahoney said. "I didn't want to turn it over, so I shot it and it went in. When I let it go, I didn't think it was going in, but it did."

Her teammates mobbed her and shortly after, the entire student section mobbed her.

Mahoney's nickname is Mo and chants of "Mo" from the crowd could be heard throughout the celebration. Mahoney described the moments immediately following her shot as "crazy."

"I was in shock," Mahoney said. "I couldn't believe that just happened. It was an amazing moment. I had so much adrenaline going."

It was an amazing finish to a game that wasn't looking good early on.

Elkhorn had the hot hand shooting in the first quarter and built a 17-7 lead. The Antlers maintained a 22-13 lead late in the second quarter, but a three-pointer by Mahoney to finish the first half and another three-pointer by Chelsea Leners to start the third quarter got Beatrice back into it.

The Antlers led 31-25 late in the third quarter, but a basket by Mahoney and a buzzer-heating three-pointer by Addie Hatcliff got Beatrice back within one at 31-30 entering the fourth quarter.

Beatrice coach Jalen Weeks said the final play wasn't what was drawn up, but he'll take it.

"It was so loud that we couldn't call our special that we wanted and we were out of timeouts," Weeks said. "Addie dribbled to a side and they helped up on her and she was able to get it to Mo. It was a big play by Addie and a big play by Mo."

