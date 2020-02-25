'I love shooting': Le makes four threes in first varsity start to send Northeast to district final

Lina Le has a great story to tell after Tuesday, and because she does, the Lincoln Northeast girls basketball team’s season is still alive for at least one more game.
In the first varsity game she’s ever started, Le made four three-pointers and scored 13 points to help lead Northeast to a 54-41 victory against Norfolk in an A-1 district semifinal at Lincoln Northeast.
Ninth-rated Northeast (15-9) advances to the district championship game, and will play No. 3 Lincoln Pius X at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Pius X.
Le moved into the starting lineup because senior Brianna Minter suffered a season-ending knee injury in the Rockets’ last game (a win against Norfolk).
Le made a three-pointer early in the first quarter, added another in the second quarter and had two threes in the third quarter. She also made one free throw in the fourth quarter to reach 13 points.
“What feels the best is just knowing that I did something for the team, and in a crucial moment I was able to step up and get those big points for us,” Le said.
Le didn’t hesitate to shoot, putting up a three about any chance she got.
“I love them,” Le said. “Coach (Charity Iromuanya) tries to put me at point guard, and I absolutely hate it. I love shooting, and even if it’s not going in I’m still going to shoot it. That’s just who I am.”
This was the first time that Le had played in all four quarters of a varsity game.
“Last year Lina was playing on the reserve team, and a little bit of junior varsity, and here she is starting in districts. I’m proud of her,” Iromuanya said.
Le’s shooting helped give the Rockets some more scoring options other than regular standout McKenna Minter. Minter scored 16 points, but stood out more on defense Tuesday night, with several steals and blocked shots playing near the basket in the Rockets’ zone defense.
The Rockets needed 31 points from McKenna Minter to beat Norfolk last week.
Nyathak Gatlusk scored a game-high 17 points for the Rockets, and Emily Uphoff added eight points.
“That was a great team win,” Le said. “It was a lot of pressure going into that game because no team is going to want to lose twice (in a row to the same team), and it’s the first game for districts, so no one wants to go home. I feel like we came out strong, and just kept going from there.”
Northeast had a great start to the game, making six of its first seven field-goal attempts to get a quick 14-6 lead, and never trailed.
“I was really happy with the way we played today,” Iromuanya said. “Losing Bri last week was tough. It’s been tough all week. But others stepped up and they had to. Otherwise we go home.”
Anden Baumann led Norfolk (14-11) with 13 points.
Now if Northeast can knock off Pius X it’ll have a spot in the state tournament. Pius X beat Northeast by 27 points in January.
“Alexis Markowski is great,” said Iromuanya of the Bolts’ star forward, who averages 22 points per game.
“She’s a phenomenal player. She’s a Gatorade Player of the Year nominee. So we need to play as a team. You don’t beat Pius with one person. You got to play as a team and win that game, and you can’t make many mistakes.”
