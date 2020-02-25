'I love shooting': Le makes four threes in first varsity start to send Northeast to district final

This was the first time that Le had played in all four quarters of a varsity game.

“Last year Lina was playing on the reserve team, and a little bit of junior varsity, and here she is starting in districts. I’m proud of her,” Iromuanya said.

Le’s shooting helped give the Rockets some more scoring options other than regular standout McKenna Minter. Minter scored 16 points, but stood out more on defense Tuesday night, with several steals and blocked shots playing near the basket in the Rockets’ zone defense.

The Rockets needed 31 points from McKenna Minter to beat Norfolk last week.

Nyathak Gatlusk scored a game-high 17 points for the Rockets, and Emily Uphoff added eight points.

“That was a great team win,” Le said. “It was a lot of pressure going into that game because no team is going to want to lose twice (in a row to the same team), and it’s the first game for districts, so no one wants to go home. I feel like we came out strong, and just kept going from there.”

Northeast had a great start to the game, making six of its first seven field-goal attempts to get a quick 14-6 lead, and never trailed.