'I can't explain it:' The light comes on for Ponca offense in victory over No. 4 BRLD

Throughout the season, the Ponca girls basketball team has focused on holding opponents below 10 points in each quarter.

That focus has resulted in some low-scoring games, such as Ponca’s 28-23 win over Cross County in the district final, but the Indians never forgot how to shoot the ball.

Sophomores Ashlyn Kingsbury and Samantha Ehlers led the Indians to a 21-for-51 (41%) shooting performance as No. 8 Ponca defeated No. 4 BRLD 55-37 in the semifinals of the Class C-2 girls state tournament Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

"Our offense for about two weeks there just didn’t show up," Ponca coach Bob Hayes said. "We couldn’t get the ball to go in the basket, and all of (a) sudden down here it shows up. I can’t explain it."

Still, it took a couple of minutes for Ponca (21-4) to settle into the game after BRLD (21-5) took an early 10-2 lead. Ehlers and Kingsbury responded by leading Ponca on a 19-0 run that built up a 30-17 halftime lead.

Kingsbury made four of Ponca’s six three-pointers and led all players with 23 points, while Ehlers turned in a 15-point, 12-rebound double-double. Ehlers also performed admirably on defense against 6-foot-2 BRLD junior Jordan Snyder, who paced the Wolverines with 12 points.