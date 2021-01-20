Husker hoops recruit Allison Weidner surpasses another big milestone on the hardwood

It took a little more than two seasons for Allison Weidner to reach 1,000 career points.

The Nebraska women's basketball recruit needed less than that to reach 2,000.

Weidner became the 13th girls player to surpass the 2,000 milestone in Humphrey St. Francis' 89-16 victory against Riverside on Tuesday evening. The first-team Super-State point guard finished with 17 points.

If Weidner continues her scoring pace — she's averaging 27.5 points for the Class D-2 No. 1 Flyers — she'll have a chance to move into the top five on the all-time scoring chart.

Nobody is catching record-holder Darcy Stracke, who scored 2,752 points at Chambers in the 1990s. Grand Island Central Catholic's KC Cowgill (2,427), Humphrey's Alyssa Frauendorfer (2,267) and Fremont's Jessica Shepard (2,227) are Nos. 2, 3, and 4.

Weidner, ranked the nation's No. 80 recruit by ESPN, is at 2,004.

A four-year starter, Weidner is having her best season as a Flyer. She's also averaging 6.9 rebounds, 6.7 steals and 6.5 assists per game while shooting 58% from the field.

