It doesn't take a lot to motivate Allison Weidner.
Heck, she was motivated as a student manager for the girls basketball team at Humphrey St. Francis.
"My motivation was in grade school," she said. "I always wanted to start as a freshman, and people told me that Coach (Bryan Reichmuth) doesn't start freshmen and I wanted to show everyone that he was going to start me. So I worked my butt off.
"I really wanted to show them."
Sure enough, Weidner started as a freshman for the Flyers two seasons ago, helping lead the team to the Class D-2 state championship game.
Now Weidner wants to prove something else — that a small-town kid can play basketball at the highest of levels in college.
A natural point guard and a 2021 recruit, Weidner is playing AAU basketball for the first time in her career. She's on All Nebraska Attack's top team and getting exposure at some big tournaments, including recently in Indianapolis and next week in Atlanta.
"It's really fun," Weidner said. "It's great competition and I haven't competed against anyone like this before and it's a great opportunity.
"I knew I was going to improve a lot just playing for Attack, and then when I go back to my school, it's going to make a big difference in how I play."
The 5-foot-9 Weidner is picking up interest along the way. She received her first Division I offer, from South Dakota, in May. She also has heard from North Dakota State, South Dakota State and Creighton, and Nebraska and Minnesota have reached out.
This follows a standout sophomore campaign at Humphrey St. Francis. Weidner averaged nearly 20 points, 6.5 assists, nearly six steals and 5.5 rebounds per game in helping the Flyers to the state tournament. She was named the Class D-2 all-state honorary captain, and then showed her speed on the track, winning gold medals in the 400- and 800-meter runs at the state meet. She also was named one of the Journal Star's multi-sport athletes of the year.
Weidner's ability to drive and score or drive and make the extra pass is one of her many strengths. She started to show more range in her shot as a sophomore, and shooting remains an emphasis this summer on the club circuit.
Weidner is also taking on the challenge of becoming a better defender.
"You have to really have good defensive principles," she said of playing against top-level players at AAU tournaments. "You can help, but you got to be a little smarter with your help defense because everyone is a knock-down shooter. You just have to kind of scramble really well."
All Nebraska Attack has South Dakota recruit Maddie Krull (Millard South) and Kendal Brigham (Wahoo) playing point, and McKenna Minter (Lincoln Northeast) can play the position, too. That's allowing Weidner to play at the one, two and three positions this summer.
"You always want to improve every chance you get, but I also have my opportunities to show college coaches what I got this July, and that's definitely something I want to do, is get my name out there," Weidner said.