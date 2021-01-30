How Wallace's offseason free-throw work, and Lincoln Southwest's toughness, led to another big win

OMAHA — Every one of those offseason free-throw sessions with Coach Barnes had Freddie Wallace feeling it at the line Saturday night.
The Lincoln Southwest junior, a 34% free-throw shooter a year ago, made a couple in the first quarter, a few more in the third and many more in the fourth. Those freebies, in addition to an aggressive full-court press late in the game, helped Class A No. 4 Lincoln Southwest grit out a 58-54 win at No. 5 Omaha Central.
After the Eagles tied the game at 54-54 on a deep three from junior Aaniya Webb with 10.2 seconds remaining, Wallace drew a foul and hit two free throws. Then she stole the inbound pass and made two more to help the Silver Hawks claim their fourth win against a rated team in six games.
"I wasn't the best free-throw shooter before this, so for me to do so well on my free throws, it really made an impact (at the line)," said Wallace, who made 14-of-17 and finished with a team-high 20 points. "Plus when I got the steal, it was just a whole lot of excitement right there."
Southwest made 16-of-17 free throws in the fourth quarter alone, including 9-of-10 from Wallace.
Wallace was making her free throws at a 74% clip this season coming into Saturday. She credits her work with basketball skills coach Adam Barnes, who would have Wallace put up free throws over and over.
"He would make me make 10 in a row and then we'd move up to 15 in a row, 20 in a row and he just kept me in there," Wallace said.
The 6-foot-1 Wallace, who had to work against a tall Central team, wasn't the only Silver Hawk with clutch moments Saturday.
Senior Skylar Pieper hit a three at the third-quarter buzzer to pull Southwest (11-2) within a point, and Kate Dilsaver hit a big three in the fourth quarter.
But Omaha Central (14-2) appeared on the cusp of pulling it out after senior Nyawargak Gatkek hit a three with 2:45 remaining to push the Central lead to 50-43. That's when Southwest's defense went to work, using defense to create turnovers in the backcourt.
Pieper ripped the ball away from an Omaha Central player in the backcourt, and senior Katie Carpenter immediately converted a three-point play to give Southwest a 51-50 lead. Webb's three snapped an 11-0 Southwest run before the Silver Hawks answered.
"We were just sort of sticking to what we were going to do, and that was were waiting for an opportunity where we can really press," Southwest coach Jeff Rump said. "Obviously getting some of their kids in foul trouble certainly hurt there in the end and we sort of picked up our defensive intensity and they didn't respond to that."
Omaha Central also battled foul trouble as three starters, including Webb, each had three fouls early in the second quarter. But freshman point guard Inia Jones, who finished with 21 points, kept the Eagles out in front, scoring 14 first-half points.
Southwest's road win comes more than a week after a 56-51 win against No. 3 Fremont and a day after 59-52 win against No. 10 North Star.
On Friday, the Silver Hawks were matched up against a North Star team with similar athleticism and size. Saturday's test came against a team with a lot of size. The Eagles have players standing at 6-5, 6-3, 6-2 and 5-10.
And Saturday's win "validates that we are one of those top teams," Rump said.
Said Wallace, "A lot of teams doubted us, so we're up here and that's a big accomplishment for us, because we've been working."
Omaha Central boys 76, Southwest 63
Jayden Dawson, a 6-4 junior guard, scored 26 points to help the No. 4 Eagles (16-2) pull away in the second half after leading by six at halftime.
Junior Jared Bohrer led Southwest (4-8) with 23 points, and sophomore Rylan Smith added 17.
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.