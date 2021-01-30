How Wallace's offseason free-throw work, and Lincoln Southwest's toughness, led to another big win

"He would make me make 10 in a row and then we'd move up to 15 in a row, 20 in a row and he just kept me in there," Wallace said.

The 6-foot-1 Wallace, who had to work against a tall Central team, wasn't the only Silver Hawk with clutch moments Saturday.

Senior Skylar Pieper hit a three at the third-quarter buzzer to pull Southwest (11-2) within a point, and Kate Dilsaver hit a big three in the fourth quarter.

But Omaha Central (14-2) appeared on the cusp of pulling it out after senior Nyawargak Gatkek hit a three with 2:45 remaining to push the Central lead to 50-43. That's when Southwest's defense went to work, using defense to create turnovers in the backcourt.

Pieper ripped the ball away from an Omaha Central player in the backcourt, and senior Katie Carpenter immediately converted a three-point play to give Southwest a 51-50 lead. Webb's three snapped an 11-0 Southwest run before the Silver Hawks answered.

"We were just sort of sticking to what we were going to do, and that was were waiting for an opportunity where we can really press," Southwest coach Jeff Rump said. "Obviously getting some of their kids in foul trouble certainly hurt there in the end and we sort of picked up our defensive intensity and they didn't respond to that."