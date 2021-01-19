How did first-year program Elkhorn North emerge as a state contender so fast? It started with a summer challenge

A brainstorming of preseason goals can range from conference tournament championships to reaching a certain number of wins to, of course, the state tournament.
For the Elkhorn North girls basketball team, there was more to the 2020-21 season than that.
Those wearing the black and blue uniforms this year had the chance to set the foundation for a brand new school, and new program.
That was the challenge the Elkhorn North coaches presented when the team got together for open gym last summer. The school had yet to open, but the culture was already taking shape.
"That's what we were trying to get them to buy into," Elkhorn North coach Ann Prince said. "'This is up to you guys. You are setting the foundation of what the future will be for this school and this program, and you're leaving a legacy.
'What's your legacy going to be?'"
The legacy so far is 13 games, 13 wins.
Despite having no seniors and little varsity experience on its roster, Elkhorn North is not playing like a typical first-year program. The Wolves are 13-0 and ranked No. 2 in Class B.
The Wolves are doing it with defense and an offense that likes to get up and down the court. They're getting it done with a freshman point guard in Britt Prince who just received a scholarship offer from Louisville, the top-ranked college team.
But the root of Elkhorn North's early success starts with cohesiveness on and off the court.
"It's just a credit to the kind of girls we have in the program," Coach Prince said. "They're just genuinely good people, very hard-working, very unselfish, very coachable.
"I think that's the biggest thing is they play for each other and together, and I think that's what has allowed us to have that positive team chemistry (and) positive culture develop so quickly."
Most first-year schools take their lumps in athletics during the first year.
Lincoln North Star went 1-20 during its first girls basketball season in 2003-04, Papillion-La Vista South went 6-14 in its first year (2003-04) and Elkhorn South finished 7-13 (2010-11).
A lot of the first-year struggles are directly tied to a lack of experience and no seniors.
Elkhorn North, made up of freshmen, sophomores and juniors, was set to encounter a similar challenge. Reilly Palmer, who started as a sophomore at Elkhorn High, was the only player on the Wolves' roster to log many varsity minutes before this season.
And because of COVID-19 restrictions, the Wolves were limited to open gyms in the summer and one team camp at Gretna.
But the players bought into the process and the culture the program was building, Coach Prince said. Now the Wolves are growing with each game.
"We're extremely happy with where we're at," Coach Prince said. "I think going in we knew that we had some young talent and had some athletes and some skill, but I think we are definitely surprised at how well it's going."
It helps having Britt Prince, a 5-10 point guard, who handles the ball and scores like a four-year veteran. She's averaging nearly 25 points and three assists per game while shooting nearly 60% from the field, an impressive number for a guard taking about 15 shots per contest.
The Wolves are getting key contributions from others, too.
"It's more than Britt and Reilly," Coach Prince said. "We've got a lot of girls that are doing a lot of good things."
The team also is well aware of what's ahead: tougher tests.
Elkhorn North will play No. 3 Norris and No. 5 Omaha Skutt before the end of the regular season, and the Eastern Midlands Conference, the deepest league in Class B, will have its tournament next week.
"It's going to be a challenge when you go to see teams like Norris, Skutt and then just our conference," Coach Prince said. "Every single team in the conference is good. Every team there is a solid top-10, top-12 team, and you've got to bring it every night."
