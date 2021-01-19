How did first-year program Elkhorn North emerge as a state contender so fast? It started with a summer challenge

A brainstorming of preseason goals can range from conference tournament championships to reaching a certain number of wins to, of course, the state tournament.

For the Elkhorn North girls basketball team, there was more to the 2020-21 season than that.

Those wearing the black and blue uniforms this year had the chance to set the foundation for a brand new school, and new program.

That was the challenge the Elkhorn North coaches presented when the team got together for open gym last summer. The school had yet to open, but the culture was already taking shape.

"That's what we were trying to get them to buy into," Elkhorn North coach Ann Prince said. "'This is up to you guys. You are setting the foundation of what the future will be for this school and this program, and you're leaving a legacy.

'What's your legacy going to be?'"

The legacy so far is 13 games, 13 wins.

Despite having no seniors and little varsity experience on its roster, Elkhorn North is not playing like a typical first-year program. The Wolves are 13-0 and ranked No. 2 in Class B.