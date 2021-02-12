CRETE — Hannah Newton didn’t know who John Larsen was. But the word spreading around Crete was the girls basketball team had just hired a darn good coach.

Newton, then a sophomore, and her teammates began thinking. If he’s this great of a coach, then his practices must be something.

What’s conditioning going to be like? Are these going to be the hardest practices of my life?

But the first practice with Larsen, "We go in there and it was an hour long, and it was just him talking to us most of the time," Newton said. "He was chill.

"He’s going to do what he needs to do, but he’s not going to push us so hard that we’re so tired that we can’t even do it."

Larsen is wrapping up his third season with the Crete girls. It’s a small portion of a long coaching career, and yet it's a big part of Larsen's life.

Larsen has guided teams, including last year’s Crete squad, to 10 state championships. He has a key to the Nebraska High School Hall of Fame.

On Friday, Larsen added to his legacy by becoming the all-time winningest girls basketball coach in state history.

Win No. 627.

It came against Aurora, 38-26, and the Class B No. 3 Cardinals got there with defense. Larsen, known for his 2-3 zone, had to like holding the Huskies to three second-half points.

Larsen passed Ken Cook, who piled up 626 wins during a long coaching career at Freeman/Adams.

"It’s nice," Larsen said of the milestone. “I think it speaks a lot for all the teams, all the kids, all the assistant coaches. I’ve been very fortunate to have good players, good assistant coaches, and that really makes my job easy.”

Larsen stepped down at Lincoln Southeast after leading the Knights to 560 victories and nine Class A state titles. He was out of the game for seven years before a few folks in Crete talked him into coaching the Cardinals in the summer of 2018.

Despite being away from the sideline, Larsen didn’t lose his edge. He led the Cardinals to 21 wins and a state runner-up finish two years ago, and 27 wins and a state title last year.

With all his success, this season may be one of Larsen’s best works.

Crete had to replace two-time first-team Super-Stater Morgan Maly, the best player in the state last year. But the Cardinals are 19-2 and are Class B contenders, despite not having a normal offseason to assess and maneuver around the pieces.

“Which to me, that makes this year more pleasurable, because we really didn’t know what we were going to have and we really didn’t get to do much all summer,” Larsen said. “Starting in November, there were an awful lot of question marks.”

After Friday’s win, Crete’s four seniors — Newton, Leah Jurgens, Lexi Mach and Ashlyn Adam — spoke to the crowd about Larsen’s influence before giving him a milestone trophy.

Newton, the Cardinals’ top player, said she didn’t have a lot of confidence in herself as a player. That changed when Larsen arrived.

"My freshman year I was told if I shoot it I’m coming out of the game no matter if I make it or miss it," she said. "… but when (Larsen) got here he knew I was a good shooter, he had done his research and he’s like, 'If you’re not going to shoot, then you’re not going to play for me.'

"That boosted my confidence knowing that the best coach in Nebraska is telling me that he believes in me."

Jurgens felt a similar impact when she got to Crete.

"When I transferred my junior year he still went out of his way to make a connection with me, so it was nice to have Coach do that," she said. "I’m just glad that we could get this win for him. I think it means a lot of us to be a part of it."

Larsen said a big part of getting back into coaching was receiving the blessing from his wife, Jorena. The two also own The Press Box sports bar in south Lincoln, which requires a lot of the family’s time.

"It was big because she’s the rock behind all of this, not only at home, (but) at our business," Larsen said. "For a long time when I was coaching football and basketball (at Lincoln Southeast), she not only worked full-time but had five kids at home."

Jurgens said it's Larsen’s knowledge of the game that helped Crete build a winning culture. The coach points to the players’ talent and commitment.

It’s a winning combination, something Larsen knows very well.

"He’s certainly a pillar," Cook said Friday. "He was in on the ground floor and I think John’s been an outstanding coach.

"Records are meant to be broken, and I think he has done just a fantastic job for Crete and I’m really happy for him."

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

