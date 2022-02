Here's a look at girls district finals pairings for Classes C-1, C-2, D-1 and D-2

The pairings for set for district finals in Classes C-1, C-2, D-1 and D-2. The winners advance to the girls state basketball tournament.

(All games are Feb. 25)

CLASS C-1

C1-1: No. 16-seeded Fairbury at No. 1 Lincoln Lutheran, 6:30 p.m.

C1-2: No. 15 Omaha Gross vs. No. 2 Broken Bow, 7 p.m., Aurora

C1-3: No. 14 Ainsworth vs. No. 3 North Bend Central, 7 p.m.

C1-4: No. 13 Chase County vs. No. 4 Grand Island CC, 7 p.m., North Platte

C1-5: No. 12 BRLD at No. 5 Wahoo

C1-6: No. 11 Milford at No. 6 Gothenburg, 6:30 p.m.

C1-7: No. 10 Columbus Scotus at No. 7 St. Paul

C1-8: No. 9 Syracuse at No. 8 Malcolm, 6 p.m.

CLASS C-2

C2-1: No. 16 Centennial at No. 1 Hastings SC

C2-2: No. 15 Norfolk Catholic at No. 2 Guardian Angels CC

C2-3: No. 14 North Central vs. No. 3 Bridgeport, 7 p.m., North Platte CC

C2-4: No. 13 Superior vs. No. 4 Crofton, 6 p.m., Columbus High School

C2-5: No. 12 Pender at No. 5 Ponca

C2-6: No. 11 Amherst at No. 6 Sutton, 7 p.m.

C2-7: No. 10 Elkhorn Valley at No. 7 Yutan

C2-8: No. 9 Gordon-Rushville at No. 8 Oakland-Craig

CLASS D-1

D1-1: No. 16 McCool Junction vs. No. 1 Elmwood-Murdock

D1-2: No. 15 Plainview vs. No. 2 Archbishop Bergan, 7 p.m., Wisner

D1-3: No. 14 Hartington CC vs. No. 3 Ravenna, 7 p.m., Columbus Lakeview

D1-4: No. 13 Overton vs. No. 4 Humphrey/LHF

D1-5: No. 12 Cambridge vs. No. 5 Shelton, 7 p.m., Holdrege

D1-6: No. 11 Nebraska Christian vs. No. 6 Alma

D1-7: No. 10 Johnson-Brock vs. No. 7 Niobrara/Verdigre

D1-8: No. 9 BDS vs. No. 8 Elgin/PJ, 7 p.m., Shelby

CLASS D-2

D2-1: No. 16 Osceola vs. No. 1 Falls City SH

D2-2: No. 15 Sandhills/Thedford vs. No. 2 Humphrey SF

D2-3: No. 14 Exeter-Milligan vs. No. 3 St. Mary's

D2-4: No. 13 Parkview Christian vs. No. 4 Anselmo-Merna

D2-5: No. 12 South Platte vs. No. 5 Sterling

D2-6: No. 11 Silver Lake vs. No. 6 Crawford

D2-7: No. 10 Diller-Odell vs. No. 7 Wauneta-Palisade

D2-8: No. 9 Wynot vs. No. 8 Maywood-Hayes Center, 6 p.m., Ord

