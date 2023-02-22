Girls basketball district final are now set in five of Nebraska's six classes after the Class B pairings were announced Wednesday morning by the NSAA.

All Class B district finals will be played Saturday, with district finals in classes C-1, C-2, D-1, and D-2 being played Friday.

Below are the Class B pairings, as well as updated sites and start times for C-1 through D-2.

Class B

All games Saturday

No. 16 Elkhorn (7-15) at No. 1 Elkhorn North (21-1), 2 p.m.

No. 15 Grand Island Northwest (10-14) at No. 2 Omaha Skutt (22-0), 1 p.m.

No. 14 Alliance (12-11) at No. 3 Sidney (23-2), TBD

No. 13 Blair (14-9) at No. 4 York (19-3), TBD

No. 12 South Sioux City (13-11) at No. 5 Scottsbluff (20-5), 2 p.m.

No. 11 Seward (15-10) at No. 6 Waverly (16-7), 1 p.m.

No. 10 Bennington (15-9) at No. 7 Beatrice (16-4), 1 p.m.

No. 9 Omaha Duchesne (16-8) at No. 8 Norris (15-9), 2 p.m.

Class C-1

All games Friday

No. 16 Ord (13-12) at No. 1 North Bend Central (24-1), 6:30 p.m.

No. 15 Douglas Co. West (15-10), vs. No. 2 Bridgeport (23-0) at Kearney, 6 p.m.

No. 14 Syracuse (12-13) at No. 3 Adams Central (23-1), 6 p.m.

No. 13 Battle Creek (12-11) at No. 4 Wahoo (18-5), 7 p.m.

No. 12 Wayne (16-10) at No. 5 Lincoln Christian (21-3), 7 p.m.

No. 11 Platteview (13-10) at No. 6 Malcolm (20-5), 6 p.m.

No. 10 Scotus Central Catholic (19-5) at No. 7 Gothenburg (19-4), 6:30 p.m.

No. 9 Yutan (21-4) at No. 8 Milford (20-4), 7 p.m.

Class C-2

All games Friday

No. 16 Freeman (13-11) vs. No. 1 Crofton (22-2) at Columbus Lakeview, 7 p.m.

No. 15 Humphrey/LHF (13-12) at No. 2 Pender (23-3), 7 p.m.

No. 14 Sutton (13-12) at No. 3 Guardian Angels CC (19-4), 7 p.m.

No. 13 Lincoln Lutheran (12-12) at No. 4 Oakland-Craig (21-4), 7 p.m.

No. 12 Summerland (19-3) at No. 5 Ponca (22-1), 7 p.m.

No. 11 Archbishop Bergan (14-8) vs. No. 6 Southern Valley (20-3) at Aurora, 7 p.m.

No. 10 Clarkson/Leigh (19-6) vs. No. 7 Gordon-Rushville (18-3) at Ainsworth, 6:30 p.m.

No. 9 Amherst (18-6) at No. 8 Cross County (21-4), 7 p.m.

Class D-1

All games Friday

No. 16 South Platte (16-7) vs. No. 1 Ravenna (23-2) at Cozad, 6 p.m.

No. 15 Nebraska Christian (18-6) at No. 2 Centura (22-3), 7 p.m.

No. 14 Bancroft-Rosalie (13-10) at No. 3 Hastings St. Cecilia (16-7), 7 p.m.

No. 13 Niobrara/Verdigre (17-6) at No. 4 Cedar Catholic (19-6), 7 p.m.

No. 12 Sterling (17-6) at No. 5 Elmwood-Murdock (20-5), 7 p.m.

No. 11 S-E-M (17-4) at No. 6 Alma (17-3), 6:30 p.m.

No. 10 BDS (20-5) at No. 7 Johnson-Brock (20-5), 7 p.m.

No. 9 Maywood-Hayes Center (23-1) vs. No. 8 Elgin/PJ (21-4) at Kearney Catholic, 6 p.m.

Class D-2

All games Friday

No. 16 Osceola (12-11) at No. 1 Falls City SH (22-3), 7 p.m.

No. 15 Medicine Valley (13-9) at No. 2 Shelton (21-1), 7 p.m.

No. 14 Paxton (15-6) vs. No. 3 St. Mary’s (21-2) at Broken Bow, 6 p.m.

No. 13 Leyton (15-5) vs. No. 4 Parkview Christian (18-7) at Brady, 5 p.m.

No. 12 Pleasanton (15-8) at No. 5 McCool Junction (23-2), 6:30 p.m.

No. 11 Howells-Dodge (13-11) at No. 6 Humphrey SF (18-6), 7 p.m.

No. 10 Hay Springs (20-3) vs. No. 7 Wilcox Hildreth (17-7) at Ogallala, 6 p.m.

No. 9 Wynot vs. No. 8 Overton (19-6) at Seward, 6 p.m.