It's a three-man weave of Colton Stone, Chris Basnett and Nate Thomas talking girls state basketball tournament. Here's everything you need to know — and then some.
The girls state basketball tournament figures to heat up Friday when 12 semifinal games take the stages at Pinnacle Bank Arena and the Devaney Sports Center.
We advise you to watch them all. But, here are five matchups we're most interested in.
The Lincoln High sideline erupts in cheers after a made basket against Millard West during a Class A girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Class A — Millard North vs. Lincoln High, 7:45 p.m., PBA: The Links' turnaround under coach Dominique Kelley has been fascinating. But this senior-laden group has one thing on its mind, and it's a gold medal on Saturday. The Links are speedy and can score off the drive, but if there's one knock about Lincoln High, it's size. It will be interesting to see what the Links have in mind for Millard North's leading scorer, 6-foot forward Kayla Preston.
Class A — Millard South vs. Bellevue West, 6 p.m., PBA: Is this the year for the Patriots? The Patriots hear the chatter about their inability to win the big one, and it's fair to assume they're tired of it. Plus, it's a rematch in one of the most electric girls basketball games in state history — a 93-91 Millard South win back in January. Class C-1 — Malcolm vs. North Bend Central, 9 a.m., Devaney: C-1 has two entries on this list, and the first is right off the bat. Malcolm and its exciting freshman-senior duo of Halle Dolliver and Alyssa Fortik against Kaitlyn Emanuel the three-time defending champions. It's difficult to doubt the Tigers, but this feels like the most vulnerable they've been during their reign. Buckle up. Class C-1 — Bridgeport vs. Adams Central, 10:45 a.m., PBA: OK, maybe we are just really intrigued to see the matchup in the paint between Bridgeport's Ruthie-Loomis Goltl and Adams Central's Rachel Goodon. It's not often the 6-3 Loomis-Goltl squares off against someone taller, but that's what she'll get in 6-4 Goodon. Class D-1 — Centura vs. Cedar Catholic, 10:45 a.m., Devaney: It's the No. 2 and No. 3 teams in our ratings squaring off for a trip to the title round. Yeah, sign us up. Both teams feature scorers who can light it up, too — Cedar Catholic's Makenna Nocker averages 20.5 points, and Centura's Sydney Davis posts 15.1 per contest.
Photos: Day 2 of the girls state basketball tournament
Norris' Ella Johnson (right) scraps for a loose ball against Elkhorn North's McKenna Murphy (31) during a Class B girls state tournament first-round game Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Elkhorn North's Britt Prince (2) shoots a over Norris' Anistyn Rice (10) during a Class B girls state tournament first-round game Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Elkhorn North's Britt Prince (2) walks onto court before facing Norris in a Class B girls state tournament first-round game Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Basketballs rest underneath the NSAA logo during the girls state tournament game Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Elkhorn North starters prepare for their introduction before facing Norris in a Class B girls state tournament first-round game Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. From left, McKenna Murphy (31), Grace Thompson (10), Grace Heaney (3), Britt Prince (3) and Reese Booth (1).
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Elkhorn North's Britt Prince (right) drives into the paint against a Norris defender during a Class B girls state tournament first-round game Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Elkhorn North's Mckenna Murphy (31) meets hands with Norris' Ella Johnson (35) during a layup attempt in a Class B girls state tournament first-round game Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Elkhorn North's Britt Prince (2) dribbles the ball against Norris' Kennedy Sullivan (1) during a Class B girls state tournament first-round game Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Morris' Sage Burbach (40) goes up for a layup against Elkhorn North's Reese Booth (left) and Mckenna Murphy (middle) during a Class B girls state tournament first-round game Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Elkhorn North's Britt Prince (left) and Grace Heaney (3) chest bump after defeating Norris in a Class B girls state tournament first-round game Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Elkhorn North's Britt Prince (right) goes up for a layup against Norris' Sage Burbach (40) during a Class B girls state tournament first-round game Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Elkhorn North's Britt Prince peers through the fingers of a Norris defender while going up for a layup during a Class B girls state tournament first-round game Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Elkhorn North's Britt Prince peers through the fingers of a Norris defender while going up for a layup during a Class B girls state tournament first-round game Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Elkhorn North's Britt Prince (right) drives into the paint against Norris' Ella Johnson (35) and Billie Kircher (middle, left) during a Class B girls state tournament first-round game Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Elkhorn North's Britt Prince (2) celebrates with Reese Booth (bottom) and Mckenna Murphy (back) after hitting a three-point buzzer beater to end the first half against Norris during a Class B girls state tournament first-round game on Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Elkhorn North defenders scurry around in front of the NSAA logo during a Class B girls state tournament first-round game Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Scottsbluff's Paige Horne (14) smacks York's Josephine Loosvelt (right) during a Class B girls state tournament first-round game Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Scottsbluff's Payton Bruda (33) reaches for a loose ball against York's Lainey Portwine (right) during a Class B girls state tournament first-round game Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
York head coach Matt Kern makes a defensive signal to his team against Scottsbluff during a Class B girls state tournament first-round game Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
York's Lainey Portwine (12) dribbles away from Scottsbluff's Payton Bruda (33) during a Class B girls state tournament first-round game Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
York's Kiersten Portwine (left) raises her arms in celebration alongside Cynley Wilkinson (24) after defeating Scottsbluff in a Class B girls state tournament first-round game Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
York's Rylyn Cast (32) and Lauryn Haggadone (right) react with Scottsbluff's Paige Horne (back) after a foul call against York during a Class B girls state tournament first-round game Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
York's Rylyn Cast (32) points during a Class B girls state tournament first-round game against Scottsbluff on Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Scottsbluff's Paige Horne (middle) is stripped of the ball by York's Rylyn Cast (left) and Lauryn Haggadone (right) during a Class B girls state tournament first-round game Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Scottsbluff's Tierra West prepares for a free throw attempt against York during a Class B girls state tournament first-round game Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
York's Kiersten Portwine (right) holds the ball as Scottsbluff's Marly Laucomer (left) defends during a Class B girls state tournament first-round game Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
York's Mia Burke (from left, 30), Kiersten Portwine (10), Kynli Combs (5), Josephine Loosvelt (40) and Rylan Cast (right) celebrate after defeating Scottsbluff in a Class B girls state tournament first-round game Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
York's Kiersten Portwine (middle) smiles in front of Chloe Koch (13) after a timeout against Scottsbluff during a Class B girls state tournament first-round game Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Scottsbluff's Payton Burda (33) shoots a three-point shot over York's Josephine Loosvelt (left) during a Class B girls state tournament first-round game Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
York's Chloe Koch (left) follows through on a layup attempt against Scottsbluff's Shae Willats (right) during a Class B girls state tournament first-round game Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!