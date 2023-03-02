The girls state basketball tournament figures to heat up Friday when 12 semifinal games take the stages at Pinnacle Bank Arena and the Devaney Sports Center.

We advise you to watch them all. But, here are five matchups we're most interested in.

Class A — Millard North vs. Lincoln High, 7:45 p.m., PBA: The Links' turnaround under coach Dominique Kelley has been fascinating. But this senior-laden group has one thing on its mind, and it's a gold medal on Saturday. The Links are speedy and can score off the drive, but if there's one knock about Lincoln High, it's size. It will be interesting to see what the Links have in mind for Millard North's leading scorer, 6-foot forward Kayla Preston.

Class A — Millard South vs. Bellevue West, 6 p.m., PBA: Is this the year for the Patriots? The Patriots hear the chatter about their inability to win the big one, and it's fair to assume they're tired of it. Plus, it's a rematch in one of the most electric girls basketball games in state history — a 93-91 Millard South win back in January.

Class C-1 — Malcolm vs. North Bend Central, 9 a.m., Devaney: C-1 has two entries on this list, and the first is right off the bat. Malcolm and its exciting freshman-senior duo of Halle Dolliver and Alyssa Fortik against Kaitlyn Emanuel the three-time defending champions. It's difficult to doubt the Tigers, but this feels like the most vulnerable they've been during their reign. Buckle up.

Class C-1 — Bridgeport vs. Adams Central, 10:45 a.m., PBA: OK, maybe we are just really intrigued to see the matchup in the paint between Bridgeport's Ruthie-Loomis Goltl and Adams Central's Rachel Goodon. It's not often the 6-3 Loomis-Goltl squares off against someone taller, but that's what she'll get in 6-4 Goodon.

Class D-1 — Centura vs. Cedar Catholic, 10:45 a.m., Devaney: It's the No. 2 and No. 3 teams in our ratings squaring off for a trip to the title round. Yeah, sign us up. Both teams feature scorers who can light it up, too — Cedar Catholic's Makenna Nocker averages 20.5 points, and Centura's Sydney Davis posts 15.1 per contest.