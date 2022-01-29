Healthier and finding their stride, Southwest girls answer the bell in upset of No. 2 Omaha Central

January was not going as planned for the Lincoln Southwest girls basketball team, which played some games short-handed and ultimately had to pause for a week to recover from a COVID-19 outbreak.

The end of January couldn't have finished any better.

Behind its most complete game of the season, the No. 7 Silver Hawks upended No. 2 Omaha Central 60-46 on Saturday at Southwest High School.

Southwest had success inside (Freddie Wallace had a team-high 17 points) and outside (they made five first-half three-pointers). The Silver Hawks followed their defensive game plan, which was to limit the Eagles' top scorers.

And they played tough.

"That's what I love about our kids, is they just gut through things when it's hard and being able to answer the bell," Southwest coach Tim Barada said.

The Silver Hawks (14-3) had an extremely tough week with games against No. 2 Omaha Central (17-2) and No. 3 Fremont, considered two of the three favorites — the other is top-rated Millard South — to win Class A this year.

Southwest nearly knocked off Fremont on Tuesday, leading by four in the fourth quarter before Fremont answered with a big run and held on for the win. The Silver Hawks lost that game, but they had a lot of confidence entering the next big test against the Eagles.

"I think it's a really big win," said junior guard Aniya Seymore, who had a pair of threes to key a 13-0 Southwest run in the second quarter. "We had a good battle (with Fremont), so I think we just came in with the same energy and intensity that we said we would have to win the game."

Southwest led by seven at halftime and never let Omaha Central get closer than five the rest of the way. Central got senior post player Ital Lopuyo going in the second half — she finished with 24 points, including 16 after halftime before fouling out — but the Silver Hawks locked down around the perimeter to prevent Aaniya Webb (six points) and Aniah Wayne (nine points) from having big games.

Central sophomore standout guard Inia Jones had two points before leaving in the third quarter because of injury.

When Central did threaten, the Silver Hawks had an answer, including Kennadi Williams' steal in the backcourt and layup just before the end of the third-quarter buzzer.

Williams finished with 10 points and Seymore had eight. The Silver Hawks, who were missing two starters in a loss to Lincoln Pius X earlier in the month, are starting to hit their stride, and they're healthier, though they're still missing their best defender in senior Taryn Ling, who remains sidelined by a concussion.

When the Silver Hawks get Ling back, they could be opening some more eyes, Wallace said.

Barada, meanwhile, sees a team that still has some room to grow.

"Having Fremont on the ropes Tuesday, we had a great opportunity and weren't able to finish that one," he said. "So to turn it around and be able to do it tonight was as a coach, a great sight of what we could do down the road, because they answered the bell, they were able to gut out a tough win against a top-three team, and we're still getting better."

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.