Hatcliff's quick six sparks Beatrice to comeback win over South Sioux City

BEATRICE — Sometimes all it takes is one play to change the course of a game.

Down by 12 points early in the second quarter Thursday, Class B No. 5 Beatrice looked dumbfounded as shot after shot from three-point range missed the target. Suddenly, in the span of 10 seconds, Mak Hatcliff put Beatrice back on the path to success.

Hatcliff drained a three-pointer, stole the inbound pass and after a foul, completed a three-point play. Instead of trailing by 12, the deficit became six, and soon enough became zero as Beatrice utilized a 26-point second quarter in its 62-42 win over South Sioux City.

South Sioux City (7-7) dominated the early portion of the game, finding success down low on offense while it dared Beatrice (11-2) to shoot three-pointers. Leading 14-8 after one quarter, South Sioux City stretched its lead to 12 points before Hatcliff made her mark.

“It’s pretty fun when you’ve got some shooters on the team that can do that,” Beatrice coach Jalen Weeks said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Building off Hatcliff’s play, Olivia Aden scored back-to-back three-pointers, and another three-pointer from Addie Barnard pushed Beatrice’s run to 15-2. With time expiring in the half, Hatcliff drained another three-pointer to put Beatrice up 34-28 heading into halftime.