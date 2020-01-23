Hatcliff's quick six sparks Beatrice to comeback win over South Sioux City

BEATRICE — Sometimes all it takes is one play to change the course of a game.
Down by 12 points early in the second quarter Thursday, Class B No. 5 Beatrice looked dumbfounded as shot after shot from three-point range missed the target. Suddenly, in the span of 10 seconds, Mak Hatcliff put Beatrice back on the path to success.
Hatcliff drained a three-pointer, stole the inbound pass and after a foul, completed a three-point play. Instead of trailing by 12, the deficit became six, and soon enough became zero as Beatrice utilized a 26-point second quarter in its 62-42 win over South Sioux City.
South Sioux City (7-7) dominated the early portion of the game, finding success down low on offense while it dared Beatrice (11-2) to shoot three-pointers. Leading 14-8 after one quarter, South Sioux City stretched its lead to 12 points before Hatcliff made her mark.
“It’s pretty fun when you’ve got some shooters on the team that can do that,” Beatrice coach Jalen Weeks said.
Building off Hatcliff’s play, Olivia Aden scored back-to-back three-pointers, and another three-pointer from Addie Barnard pushed Beatrice’s run to 15-2. With time expiring in the half, Hatcliff drained another three-pointer to put Beatrice up 34-28 heading into halftime.
“That first quarter, we were getting good looks that just didn’t go down,” Weeks said. “They got their post going early, so it was nice to hit some more shots in the second quarter and we made some different adjustments on defense that allowed us to get some more stops.”
Those defensive adjustments included putting pressure on South Sioux City’s guards and using guards to double-team in the post. Beatrice held the Cardinals to 16 second-half points and Hatcliff continued to do her part, notching a couple of steals in the third quarter as she charged out to an 18-point night.
Meanwhile, teammate Carley Leners heated up in the second half, scoring 12 of her 18 points after the break while also contributing on defense. Aden totaled four made three-pointers and 14 points for the Lady Orange, who capitalized on Hatcliff’s momentum-shifting play to seize control for the rest of the game.
“If we hit a couple shots, all of a sudden our defense is a little better. We make a couple plays and then we play with so much energy,” Weeks said.
Kyra Fischer led South Sioux City in scoring with 13 points, followed by Nyabuay Diew with 10 points.
Beatrice will host Omaha Skutt in Saturday's RCC Tournament final. The SkyHawks outlasted No. 6 Omaha Gross 66-63 in overtime Thursday.