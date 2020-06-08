Hastings St. Cecilia standout point guard Kissinger commits to UNK

One of the top point guards in the state has picked her college destination.
Hastings St. Cecilia's Bailey Kissinger, who completed her sophomore season with a Class C-2 title in March, announced her commitment to Nebraska-Kearney on Monday.
"A huge thanks to Coach (Brittany) Wilson and Coach (Greg) Berndt for always pushing me to be a better person and player," Kissinger posted on social media. "I wouldn't be where I am today without the Team Factory family and support of the St. Cecilia community."
Kissinger provided the Hawkettes a steady presence from Day 1, running point for the two-time defending state champions. She started as a freshman and averaged 12.7 points, 3.3 assists and 2.4 steals per game in 2018-19, and averaged 12.2 points, 4.3 rebounds 2.5 assists and 2.4 steals as a sophomore.
Kissinger was named a Class C-2 first-team all-stater both seasons.
