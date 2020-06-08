Hastings St. Cecilia standout point guard Kissinger commits to UNK

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

One of the top point guards in the state has picked her college destination.

Hastings St. Cecilia's Bailey Kissinger, who completed her sophomore season with a Class C-2 title in March, announced her commitment to Nebraska-Kearney on Monday.

"A huge thanks to Coach (Brittany) Wilson and Coach (Greg) Berndt for always pushing me to be a better person and player," Kissinger posted on social media. "I wouldn't be where I am today without the Team Factory family and support of the St. Cecilia community."

Kissinger provided the Hawkettes a steady presence from Day 1, running point for the two-time defending state champions. She started as a freshman and averaged 12.7 points, 3.3 assists and 2.4 steals per game in 2018-19, and averaged 12.2 points, 4.3 rebounds 2.5 assists and 2.4 steals as a sophomore.

Kissinger was named a Class C-2 first-team all-stater both seasons.

