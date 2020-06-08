You are the owner of this article.
Hastings St. Cecilia standout point guard commits to UNK
Hastings St. Cecilia standout point guard commits to UNK

St. Cecilia vs. Crofton, 3.02

Hastings St. Cecilia's Bailey Kissinger (4) drives to the hoop as Crofton's Kaley Einrem (left) defends during the Class C-2 stater final at Pinnacle Bank Arena on March 2, 2019.

 Journal Star file photo

One of the top point guards in the state has picked her college destination.

Hastings St. Cecilia's Bailey Kissinger, who just completed her sophomore season, announced her commitment to Nebraska-Kearney on Monday.

"A huge thanks to Coach (Brittany) Wilson and Coach (Greg) Berndt for always pushing me to be a better person and player," Kissinger posted on social media. "I wouldn't be where I am today without the Team Factory family and support of the St. Cecilia community."

Kissinger has provided the Hawkettes a steady from Day 1, running point for the two-time defending state champions. She started as a freshman and averaged 12.7 points, 3.3 assists and 2.4 steals per game in 2018-19, and averaged 12.2 points, 4.3 rebounds 2.5 assists and 2.4 steals as a sophomore.

Kissinger was named a Class C-2 first-team all-stater both seasons.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

