Hannah Williams' threes — and some milestone cupcakes — highlight North Bend Central's strong finish vs. Milford

MILFORD — North Bend Central coach Aaron Sterup has a name for Hannah Williams.
The junior guard lived up to the title as the Class C-1 No. 2 Tigers were looking for ways to break through Milford’s zone defense Friday night at Milford High School.
Williams, who comes off the bench, hit three three-pointers in a matter of minutes to help North Bend Central (9-0) stay unbeaten behind a 45-37 victory against the No. 5 Eagles.
“She’s kind of our zone buster,” Sterup said. “We’re happy to have her because she usually bails us out when we need her.”
Milford went zone to start the second half and held the Tigers to five third-quarter points. In the meantime, the Eagles hit some shots and took their first lead, 30-29, early in the fourth quarter.
Junior Cierra Kluthe gave the Tigers the lead back on a bucket before Williams hit two open threes to steal back the momentum. Her third three was the dagger. It pushed the lead to 10 with 3 minutes, 5 seconds remaining.
“I missed two (threes) early in the game so that kind of brought it down, but once you see the ball go through the net, then you’re like, ‘OK,’” Williams said. “It gives you a lot of confidence. The second one, I just thought, ‘Shoot it.’”
Williams' shooting was another indicator of North Bend Central’s depth and balance. The Tigers returned four starters from last year’s team that reached the Class C-1 state tournament (they lost to eventual state champion Bishop Neumann in overtime in the first round). Eight players scored against Milford, including Kluthe and 6-foot-1 senior Lauren Emanuel, who both had eight points.
You have free articles remaining.
North Bend Central also put its athleticism on display on the defensive end, preventing the Eagles from running on their strengths — driving to the basket and shooting threes.
“We did a good adjusting our defense, kind of slowing them down there,” Milford coach Phil Stauffer said. “Those were big shots (by Williams).
“Our girls gutted it out. To stay in that game until those threes went down, I was proud of how we played after a tough night (Thursday night at Auburn, 40-37 loss).”
Senior guard Jayla Policky had a game-high 16 points to lead Milford (7-3).
With several players back from last year’s 19-8 campaign, expectations are high for North Bend Central, and the team is handling it well, Sterup said.
“We’ve had talks about the expectations and the fact that we don’t put them on ourselves, other people put them on you, and sometimes that can get to you,” he said. “I think they do a pretty good job of not worrying about those things.
“I think they’ve done a good job of matching other teams' intensity and clutch times like tonight, coming out and making enough plays to overcome nights where you don’t play so well.”
Friday night also marked career win No. 300 for Sterup. And Williams’ threes were not the only treats the Tigers enjoyed. They had cupcakes to celebrate their coach’s milestone.
Now the Tigers are hoping for an even sweeter finish to their season.
“We just don’t overlook anybody,” Williams said. “That’s the big thing in practice. Play like your competition. You always have to come in strong.”
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.