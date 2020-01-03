Hannah Williams' threes — and some milestone cupcakes — highlight North Bend Central's strong finish vs. Milford

MILFORD — North Bend Central coach Aaron Sterup has a name for Hannah Williams.

The junior guard lived up to the title as the Class C-1 No. 2 Tigers were looking for ways to break through Milford’s zone defense Friday night at Milford High School.

Williams, who comes off the bench, hit three three-pointers in a matter of minutes to help North Bend Central (9-0) stay unbeaten behind a 45-37 victory against the No. 5 Eagles.

“She’s kind of our zone buster,” Sterup said. “We’re happy to have her because she usually bails us out when we need her.”

Milford went zone to start the second half and held the Tigers to five third-quarter points. In the meantime, the Eagles hit some shots and took their first lead, 30-29, early in the fourth quarter.

Junior Cierra Kluthe gave the Tigers the lead back on a bucket before Williams hit two open threes to steal back the momentum. Her third three was the dagger. It pushed the lead to 10 with 3 minutes, 5 seconds remaining.

“I missed two (threes) early in the game so that kind of brought it down, but once you see the ball go through the net, then you’re like, ‘OK,’” Williams said. “It gives you a lot of confidence. The second one, I just thought, ‘Shoot it.’”