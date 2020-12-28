HAC girls: Winning pretty or ugly doesn't matter to North Star girls, who see opportunity to make noise in Class A

But senior Abby Krieser answered with a three-pointer and a layup and the Navigators were not threatened the rest of the way.

Krieser, who finished with a game-high 18 points, is off to a great start for the 3-1 Navigators.

"I feel like she is the quiet stud of the senior class in the state," Jorgenson said. "There are so many great seniors across the state who are playing and she's committed to a great school in Concordia. But I have been waiting for people to be like, 'Oh, dang, Krieser can play.' We've known that since her freshman year."

Following Krieser's lead, the other Navigators are hoping their experience results in a turnaround season after last year's 9-16 finish. Saylor Schaefer, like Krieser, is a four-year starter, senior Kylie Shottenkirk is back, and sophomore Dyvine Harris, who had 13 points Monday, is entering her second year running the offense. Sophomores Sammy Leu, Jaeden Webb, Josie Hilkeman and junior Kinsley Ragland also played many minutes last year.

"We didn't lose anybody last year so I would say our team chemistry is really good," Krieser said. "We all move the ball really well and know who's the shooter, who's the driver."