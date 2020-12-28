HAC girls: Winning pretty or ugly doesn't matter to North Star girls, who see opportunity to make noise in Class A

Basketball one day after a five-day break isn't always pretty.
Lincoln North Star, which entered the moratorium coming off a win again Class A No. 6 Lincoln High, learned that Monday in the opening round of the Heartland Athletic Conference girls basketball tournament.
Pretty, ugly, close or in a runaway, the Navigators will take them any way then can. They shook off a cold shooting day and turned to defense to hold off Lincoln Northeast 49-37 at North Star High School.
"This is our second moratorium we're coming off of," North Star coach Ellen Jorgenson said, referring to Lancaster County's pause in athletics earlier in the season. "So for us to get another game under our belt is helpful, whether it was pretty or ugly.
"We learned things, we're getting better, we're still kind of figuring it out and I'm glad we got an opportunity to do that today."
North Star, which will play at No. 2 Fremont in Wednesday's quarterfinal round, was aided by an early advantage. It led by double digits at times before the Rockets trimmed the lead to 31-26 with 3 minutes remaining in the third quarter.
But senior Abby Krieser answered with a three-pointer and a layup and the Navigators were not threatened the rest of the way.
Krieser, who finished with a game-high 18 points, is off to a great start for the 3-1 Navigators.
"I feel like she is the quiet stud of the senior class in the state," Jorgenson said. "There are so many great seniors across the state who are playing and she's committed to a great school in Concordia. But I have been waiting for people to be like, 'Oh, dang, Krieser can play.' We've known that since her freshman year."
Following Krieser's lead, the other Navigators are hoping their experience results in a turnaround season after last year's 9-16 finish. Saylor Schaefer, like Krieser, is a four-year starter, senior Kylie Shottenkirk is back, and sophomore Dyvine Harris, who had 13 points Monday, is entering her second year running the offense. Sophomores Sammy Leu, Jaeden Webb, Josie Hilkeman and junior Kinsley Ragland also played many minutes last year.
"We didn't lose anybody last year so I would say our team chemistry is really good," Krieser said. "We all move the ball really well and know who's the shooter, who's the driver."
Said Jorgenson, "We've had girls now that have played together since middle school, which is not super-common with Lincoln's open transfer system. Having kids that have played together, they just kind of looked around and said, 'This is our year.' We have a lot of talent and we like playing together, and I think just having fun on the court is a huge, huge thing."
Krieser said the Navigators were motivated entering last week's Lincoln High game. They wanted to prove they're a top 10-caliber team.
The Navigators will get another shot to show it again Wednesday against Fremont.
"I think the girls feel like we can make a lot of noise," Jorgenson said. "There are some really, really strong teams ... but these girls truly believe we can hang with anybody."
Freshman Doneelah Washington led Northeast (1-2) with 15 points.
Lincoln High 74, Grand Island 20: Sophomore Kiana Wiley scored 19 points, and senior Kaysia Woods added 16 to lead the No. 6 Links (3-1) at home.
Woods scored 14 points in the first half alone.
Lincoln High, the fifth seed, will play at No. 7 Lincoln East, the fourth seed, on Wednesday.
Kearney 58, Lincoln Southeast 36: Junior Kaleigh Hatcher, one of three Bearcats (4-1) to finish in double figures, led the way 11 points to help Kearney advance to Wednesday's quarterfinal round at No. 3 Lincoln Southwest.
Freshman Samantha Searcey led the Knights (0-3) with 11 points.
Norfolk 51, Columbus 22: The Panthers closed out the first half on a 18-6 run. Norfolk will play at top-seeded Lincoln Pius in the quarterfinals.