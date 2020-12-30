HAC girls: Taking advantage of her turn, Campbell giving Lincoln East another scoring option

"Just with the depth in the past, we wanted her to get her minutes in JV games, but she can be the best player on the court a lot of times," Prichard said. "We've known that she's going to be able to do that when it was her turn. Now it's her turn and hopefully she can keep making the plays she made today."

Wednesday's game featured two teams not afraid to push the tempo, and indeed, both teams pushed and pushed. East (3-0), after trailing 9-2, took advantage to build a 43-24 advantage. Kugler scored 15 of her 17 points in the first half.

Junior J'unti Franklin and senior Kaysia Woods helped the Links (3-2) get back in it. Franklin finished with a season-high 19 points, and Woods added 16 despite battling foul trouble.

Lincoln High coach Dominique Kelley said she liked the resiliency of her team during the second half.

"The biggest thing is you got to put it together for 32 minutes," she said. "For some of these other schools we've played against with our young roster, you can get away with a little more that, but against the really good experience teams, they're going to make you pay."

Lincoln East will host top-ranked Lincoln Pius X at noon Thursday in the HAC semifinals. It will be the Spartans' biggest test to date.