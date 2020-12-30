HAC girls: Taking advantage of her turn, Campbell giving Lincoln East another scoring option

No. 7 Lincoln East needed some reinforcements after losing eight seniors from last year's state runner-up team in Class A.
Matalynn Campbell is seizing her chance.
The 5-foot-7 junior guard displayed her offensive capabilities during the quarterfinal round of the Heartland Athletic Conference girls basketball tournament on Wednesday, finishing with a game-high 24 points in the Spartans' 74-63 win against No. 6 Lincoln High at East High School.
"I knew I had to step up and I think I'm ready," Campbell said. "I know I'm ready to get up there."
Campbell helped spark a strong offensive afternoon for East, which scored 43 points in the first half. Senior Olivia Kugler added 17 points for East, which jumped to a 19-point lead in the second quarter.
But the Links chipped away and pulled to within eight in the fourth quarter. Campbell kept the Links at an arm's length, driving to the basket for a bucket and then converting a one-and-one. She scored 11 of her team's 17 fourth-quarter points.
"I just needed to step up because we were kind of panicking a little bit," she said.
East coach Dennis Prichard said Campbell gives the Spartans a player who can finish strong around the basket at different angles. She also fits nicely into what East likes to do on defense, and with Campbell, Kugler and senior Haley Peterson, East has one of the top guard trios in the state.
"Just with the depth in the past, we wanted her to get her minutes in JV games, but she can be the best player on the court a lot of times," Prichard said. "We've known that she's going to be able to do that when it was her turn. Now it's her turn and hopefully she can keep making the plays she made today."
Wednesday's game featured two teams not afraid to push the tempo, and indeed, both teams pushed and pushed. East (3-0), after trailing 9-2, took advantage to build a 43-24 advantage. Kugler scored 15 of her 17 points in the first half.
Junior J'unti Franklin and senior Kaysia Woods helped the Links (3-2) get back in it. Franklin finished with a season-high 19 points, and Woods added 16 despite battling foul trouble.
Lincoln High coach Dominique Kelley said she liked the resiliency of her team during the second half.
"The biggest thing is you got to put it together for 32 minutes," she said. "For some of these other schools we've played against with our young roster, you can get away with a little more that, but against the really good experience teams, they're going to make you pay."
Lincoln East will host top-ranked Lincoln Pius X at noon Thursday in the HAC semifinals. It will be the Spartans' biggest test to date.
"Obviously a little bit different challenge tomorrow, but we've seen that," Prichard said. "We saw that three times last year. We'll try to push tempo and make them play faster than they want to play and hopefully we can do some things in the half-court to offset what (Alexis) Markowski can do, and we'll see what happens.
"But it will be a learning experience no matter the result."
No. 2 Fremont and No. 3 Lincoln Southwest will meet in the 2:30 p.m. semifinal at Lincoln East.
