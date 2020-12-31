HAC girls: NU recruit Markowski reaches milestone in Pius X win; No. 2 Fremont shoots past No. 3 LSW

“We want to play fast because we know if we can break their press we’ve got a 6-3 kid (Markowski) on the back end that they can’t defend,” Pius X coach Ryan Psota said. “If we get three-on-two or two-on-one, just getting through their pressure, we want to play fast all the time.”

The undersized Spartans had their hands full with Markowski, who made her first six shots and had 19 points by halftime. She scored 10 in the third quarter as the Thunderbolts (5-0) extended the lead to nearly 20.

“The thing that Alexis does is she doesn’t take shots that aren’t good shots for her,” Psota said. “She rarely takes a shot that’s not a shot that she shouldn’t have.”

Markowski’s impact Thursday went beyond her 37 points. She pulled down 18 rebounds, and her ability to draw multiple defenders created a lot of open shots and open lanes for her teammates.

“These kids are so familiar with one another because we have a lot of experience back, but they’re so unselfish,” Psota said.

Senior Zoie Armstrong scored 13 points and senior Ella Laessig added 12 to lead East (3-1), which made 10 three-pointers.

Aided by an efficient shooting day, Fremont advanced with a nine-point win against the Silver Hawks.