HAC girls: NU recruit Alexis Markowski reaches milestone as Thunderbolts roll into tourney final

It takes most players about four productive seasons to reach 1,000 points for a career.

It took Alexis Markowski just a little more than two seasons.

Five games into her senior season, the Lincoln Pius X Super-Stater and Nebraska recruit reached the scoring milestone during the No. 1 Thunderbolts’ 81-60 win against No. 7 Lincoln East in the Heartland Athletic Conference girls tournament semifinals Thursday afternoon at East High School. The 6-foot-3 post player did so in dominating fashion, scoring a career-high 37 points — one off the single-game school record.

"Not playing my freshman year and to think my senior (year) I’d get 1,000 points is really crazy,” said Markowski, who did not play as a freshman because of a foot injury. “I have my teammates and coaches to thank for that because I wouldn’t have 1,000 points without them.”

With the win, Pius X advances to Saturday’s noon championship game at Lincoln Northeast High School.

Markowski and her teammates pieced together an offensive clinic against the Spartans. Junior Charlee Hagedorn had 17 points, senior Jillian Aschoff had 10 and sophomore Adison Markowski chipped in with 10.