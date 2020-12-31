HAC girls: NU recruit Alexis Markowski reaches milestone as Thunderbolts roll into tourney final

It takes most players about four productive seasons to reach 1,000 points for a career.
It took Alexis Markowski just a little more than two seasons.
Five games into her senior season, the Lincoln Pius X Super-Stater and Nebraska recruit reached the scoring milestone during the No. 1 Thunderbolts’ 81-60 win against No. 7 Lincoln East in the Heartland Athletic Conference girls tournament semifinals Thursday afternoon at East High School. The 6-foot-3 post player did so in dominating fashion, scoring a career-high 37 points — one off the single-game school record.
"Not playing my freshman year and to think my senior (year) I’d get 1,000 points is really crazy,” said Markowski, who did not play as a freshman because of a foot injury. “I have my teammates and coaches to thank for that because I wouldn’t have 1,000 points without them.”
With the win, Pius X advances to Saturday’s noon championship game at Lincoln Northeast High School.
Markowski and her teammates pieced together an offensive clinic against the Spartans. Junior Charlee Hagedorn had 17 points, senior Jillian Aschoff had 10 and sophomore Adison Markowski chipped in with 10.
East likes to ratchet up the pace of a game, and the Thunderbolts were just fine with that, taking a double-digit lead in the second quarter behind several transition points.
“We want to play fast because we know if we can break their press we’ve got a 6-3 kid (Markowski) on the back end that they can’t defend,” Pius X coach Ryan Psota said. “If we get three-on-two or two-on-one, just getting through their pressure, we want to play fast all the time.”
The undersized Spartans had their hands full with Markowski, who made her first six shots and had 19 points by halftime. She scored 10 in the third quarter as the Thunderbolts (5-0) extended the lead to nearly 20.
“The thing that Alexis does is she doesn’t take shots that aren’t good shots for her,” Psota said. “She rarely takes a shot that’s not a shot that she shouldn’t have.”
Markowski’s impact Thursday went beyond her 37 points. She pulled down 18 rebounds, and her ability to draw multiple defenders created a lot of open shots and open lanes for her teammates.
“These kids are so familiar with one another because we have a lot of experience back, but they’re so unselfish,” Psota said.
Senior Zoie Armstrong scored 13 points and senior Ella Laessig added 12 to lead East (3-1), which made 10 three-pointers.
