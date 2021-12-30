HAC girls hoops: Three observations from a week of holiday hoops, including tip of the cap to Fremont, Lincoln East

There's a new champion atop the Heartland Athletic Conference in girls basketball.
After finishing runner-up to Lincoln Pius X the previous two seasons, Fremont unseated the Thunderbolts with a 59-47 victory in Thursday's tournament final at Lincoln Southeast High School.
There were 13 games played in the HAC Tournament, so plenty for us to get a feel for where things stand in the HAC landscape (though there is a lot of hoops left).
If Fremont continues to shoot like that ... : Look out. Fremont made 12 three-pointers on 50% shooting in a 69-42 win against Lincoln Southwest in the HAC semifinals. The Tigers hit 11 more in Thursday's final against Pius X, and six different Tigers made at least one.
Taylor McCabe is a three-point machine, but she's getting help. Sophomore McKenna Murphy and seniors Bella Keaton and Sarah Shepard can hit them, too. You also have to respect Macy Bryant's ability to shoot long distance even though she spends a lot of time in the post.
Of course, there will be off nights in the shooting department, but McCabe and Shepard can play downhill, and the Tigers' defense shouldn't be overlooked.
Lincoln East made big strides: Lincoln East went through some early growing pains, losing four games by double digits, and with four new starters, there is still a lot of growing left. But the Spartans opened some eyes this week, upsetting No. 7 Lincoln High 42-40 in the HAC quarterfinals and taking No. 5 Pius X to the wire before falling 59-52.
The Spartans (4-5) didn't have sophomore Keatyn Musiel earlier in the month, and she makes a big difference. East also will get junior Lillie Shaw back from injury in January, giving it more depth.
Is East on the same level with the Fremonts, Southwests and Pius Xs? Maybe not quite yet, but the Spartans will be a tough out for just about anybody.
There are some big games coming up: Most teams will not play games again until Jan. 7. That gives them a week to work on things in practice.
Right away, Lincoln Southwest and Pius X (Jan. 7) will meet. Those are currently the top two teams in the city.
Lincoln East and a much-improved Lincoln Northeast team meet Jan. 7, too. The next day Northeast plays Pius X and East plays at Fremont.
A week later it's Lincoln High-Pius X and Southwest-Fremont.
So, no, we won't have to wait long for some great matchups.
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.