HAC girls hoops: Three observations from a week of holiday hoops, including tip of the cap to Fremont, Lincoln East

There's a new champion atop the Heartland Athletic Conference in girls basketball.

After finishing runner-up to Lincoln Pius X the previous two seasons, Fremont unseated the Thunderbolts with a 59-47 victory in Thursday's tournament final at Lincoln Southeast High School.

There were 13 games played in the HAC Tournament, so plenty for us to get a feel for where things stand in the HAC landscape (though there is a lot of hoops left).

If Fremont continues to shoot like that ... : Look out. Fremont made 12 three-pointers on 50% shooting in a 69-42 win against Lincoln Southwest in the HAC semifinals. The Tigers hit 11 more in Thursday's final against Pius X, and six different Tigers made at least one.

Taylor McCabe is a three-point machine, but she's getting help. Sophomore McKenna Murphy and seniors Bella Keaton and Sarah Shepard can hit them, too. You also have to respect Macy Bryant's ability to shoot long distance even though she spends a lot of time in the post.

Of course, there will be off nights in the shooting department, but McCabe and Shepard can play downhill, and the Tigers' defense shouldn't be overlooked.