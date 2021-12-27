HAC girls hoops: Thompson's game-tying free throws with 0.1 left in regulation spark Columbus in OT win at LSE

Five days off from team basketball activities can lead to some rust or maybe dial back a player’s energy or ability to shoot the ball.
Not Ellie Thompson.
The Columbus junior swished two free throws with 0.1 seconds remaining to send a Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament first-round girls basketball game at Lincoln Southeast into overtime Monday afternoon. Her teammates chipped in during the extra session to lift Columbus to a 54-50 victory against Southeast to set up a Tuesday quarterfinal game (2 p.m.) at No. 4 Lincoln Southwest.
“She put in a lot of time and preparation for that moment, so I’m happy for her,” Columbus coach Scott Schaefer said. “I just told her to remember her fundamentals, and she hit the bottom of the net.”
The Discoverers trailed 42-40 in the closing seconds of regulation and missed a couple of game-tying chances. But they still had the ball with 1.2 seconds remaining, and out of a timeout got the ball inside to Thompson, who was fouled with barely any life left on the clock.
Thompson's made free throws provided a spark for Columbus, which scored on its first four possessions of OT to pick up the win.
“We attacked the basket better late and I think that helped us,” Schaefer said.
Up next for Columbus will be a very tough challenge in the Silver Hawks, who are 6-0. Win or lose, it will be another learning moment for the Discoverers, who have a new coach in Schaefer and a young team.
Sophomore point guard Carly Gaedeke led the way Monday with 16 points and Thompson, a junior, added 15.
Columbus (3-4) has won three of four after dropping its first three games of the season.
“Every challenge is an opportunity,” Schaefer said. “Regardless of how the game goes, they’ll be positives that we can take from them. It’s a tough task to play any of those top four or five teams.
“Our kids will play as hard as they can.”
For a very young Southeast team, Monday’s game film will offer a chance for the players to learn in close-game situations.
The Knights pieced together nice stretches in building leads of 13-7, 18-9 and 25-16 while also hitting some buckets to take back momentum in the second half.
Southeast (2-5) started three sophomores, a freshman and a senior Monday. The Knights also turn to a freshman and sophomore off the bench.
Clark Grell: Girls HAC tourney has served as a springboard before. What teams are ready to make the leap?
“We just got to continue to grow and learn from these experiences,” Southeast coach Isaiah Dell said. “We’ve got some young girls that are playing, so for them to continue to take these experiences … they’re not fun experiences, but to apply them to the future and build off of it and grow from there.”
Sophomore Sam Searcey had a team-best eight points for the Knights, who will host Norfolk in a consolation game Wednesday.
“We just need to be a little more consistent across the board,” Dell said. “That comes with a young team. Sometimes we’re great, sometimes we struggle. We just need to work on the consistency.”
Other HAC games
Lincoln East 58, Norfolk 31: Sophomore Keatyn Musiel tallied 13 points to lead the Spartans, who will play at No. 7 Lincoln High in Tuesday's quarterfinals.
Matalynn Campbell added 11 points and Ellie Bovaird tacked on 10 as Lincoln East improved to 3-4.
Lincoln Northeast 66, Grand Island 6: Sophomore Doneelah Washington scored 16 points, including 10 in the first half, to lead the Rockets, who will play at No. 6 Fremont in Tuesday's quarterfinals.
Serene Heeren, Mya Montoya and Rasheedah Phillips each added 10 points for Northeast, which improved to 6-1.
Kearney 64, Lincoln North Star 34: Tatum Rusher had 23 points and nine rebounds to lead the Bearcats (5-2), who will play at No. 5 Lincoln Pius X in Tuesday's quarterfinals.
Freshman Sarah Gatwech had 19 points for the Navigators.
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.