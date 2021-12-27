HAC girls hoops: Thompson's game-tying free throws with 0.1 left in regulation spark Columbus in OT win at LSE

Up next for Columbus will be a very tough challenge in the Silver Hawks, who are 6-0. Win or lose, it will be another learning moment for the Discoverers, who have a new coach in Schaefer and a young team.

Sophomore point guard Carly Gaedeke led the way Monday with 16 points and Thompson, a junior, added 15.

Columbus (3-4) has won three of four after dropping its first three games of the season.

“Every challenge is an opportunity,” Schaefer said. “Regardless of how the game goes, they’ll be positives that we can take from them. It’s a tough task to play any of those top four or five teams.

“Our kids will play as hard as they can.”

For a very young Southeast team, Monday’s game film will offer a chance for the players to learn in close-game situations.

The Knights pieced together nice stretches in building leads of 13-7, 18-9 and 25-16 while also hitting some buckets to take back momentum in the second half.

Southeast (2-5) started three sophomores, a freshman and a senior Monday. The Knights also turn to a freshman and sophomore off the bench.