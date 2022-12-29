HAC girls hoops: Rockets use dominant second half to down Spartans

If there was one thing that No. 10 Lincoln Northeast has tried to focus on to start the season, it is playing hard for all 32 minutes.

And some of that was on display Thursday for the Rockets in their Heartland Athletic Conference quarterfinal.

The Rockets put together a dominant second half – and a complete four-quarter performance – to defeat No. 9 Lincoln East 56-35 on the road.

“This was a game about toughness,” Northeast coach Charity Iromuanya said. “East is a great program; they are not going to fall down easily. They are going to play all four quarters.”

The Rockets jumped out to a quick eight-point lead in the first half before East jumped in front in the second quarter.

That’s when Iromuanya really challenged her team to step it up, and Northeast never looked back.

“It’s really just playing four quarters. That’s the main focus,” she said. “Can we all five play at the same time? Sometimes we will have just three players playing hard. Today, we played all four quarters and all five playing at the same time.”

Outside of the quick 9-2 East run in the second quarter when it took the lead, the Rockets controlled the game. And at halftime, Northeast knew they had to come out, slow the pace and turn up the intensity.

“We just needed to take care of the ball,” Iromuanya said. “When we are turning the ball over, you can’t score. They were running out in transition which is how they like to play. So slow down, find the person, make the right pass and attack.”

Northeast outscored the Spartans 31-13 in the second half once it stopped turning the ball over. It was a complete performance for a squad that is looking to take the next step this season.

“We knew that we had to be the bigger and better team,” junior Doneelah Washington said. “We basically were taking our time and finishing the game off slowly. We don’t like to rush because it leads to more turnovers.”

Coming into the season, there was some buzz about this Northeast team. They finished 15-9 last season and were one win away from the state tournament.

It’s still a young roster, and Iromuanya is seeing the growth that they have made from the 2021-22 season.

“We are just learning,” she said. “Maybe last year being only up by four or losing that lead in the second quarter we would have crumbled, but that just shows kind of the growth and maturity for them to finish out their second quarter, getting the lead back and finishing up the game.”

The Rockets' win Thursday sends them to the HAC semifinals tomorrow, where they will face No. 4 Lincoln Pius X, a team they already lost to this season. But since then, they have learned a few lessons.

“We came out very slow in that first game, slow and unvoiced,” Iromuanya said. “I hope that the second time around we come out ready to play. We got down 11 in the first, let’s not go down 11. Let’s take an 11-point lead.”