HAC girls hoops: Pressed into action, defense sparks No. 3 East; Minter engineers Northeast comeback

The top-seeded and Class A fourth-rated Tigers made up for it, holding the Navigators to 30 points the rest of the way in an open-round victory.

“Crazy with that start, they just came out on fire,” Flynn said of North Star’s torrid start. “Any time you’re the No. 1 seed like that — we know how excited we got last year to get a chance to play (top-seeded) Pius again and we wanted something to prove — and that’s what teams are going to do now. We got to be ready right off the bat.”

North Star jumped to an 11-point lead in the first quarter, but Fremont used a 15-0 run over the first and second quarters to take the lead and later control.

Junior Charli Earth led Fremont (9-1) with 21 points, and sophomore Taylor McCabe had 17. The Tigers outscored North Star 28-5 over one stretch.

Junior Alivya Bollen led North Star (3-5) with 10 points.

Lincoln Pius X 52, Norfolk 37: Alexis Markowski scored a game-high 20 points and the No. 2 Thunderbolts pulled away in the second half to advance to Monday's semifinals.

Markowski, a South Dakota State recruit, scored eight points in the third quarter, and the Thunderbolts (6-0) built a 20-point lead in the fourth quarter.