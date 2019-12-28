HAC girls hoops: Pressed into action, defense sparks No. 3 East; Minter engineers Northeast comeback

The Lincoln East girls are still trying to iron out the kinks on offense, those that come with the first month of the season and the post-Christmas break.
The Spartans’ defense, though, doesn't need much tuning up.
Sparked by its press attack, and back-to-back threes to open the second half, Class A No. 3 East survived No. 10 Lincoln Southwest 48-44 in the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinals Saturday at Southwest High School.
East held Southwest (2-4) to one field goal over the first 7 minutes, 44 seconds of the fourth quarter. That stretch gave East an opening. Taylor Searcey hit a layup to break a 39-39 tie and Delaney Roberts followed with a three-pointer.
“I thought we were better than we were in the first half,” East coach Dennis Prichard said of the Spartans’ defensive effort, which also forced 20 turnovers. “I thought we did a better job communicating, taking away the gaps, better job of boxing out, playing the post. All that sharpened up in the second half.”
The biggest jolt for the Spartans came in the opening moments of the third quarter. They erased a four-point halftime deficit with back-to-back threes from Charley Bovaird and Olivia Kugler.
Searcey led the Spartans (7-0) with 13 points and Roberts had 12.
Southwest, continuing to show signs of growth with four new starters, went toe-to-toe with the Spartans. Leading the charge was junior Kate Dilsaver, who finished with 22 points.
Southwest played the second half without a true point guard. Starter Emerson Barada was fighting through illness and did not return after halftime, and freshman Aniya Seymore remains sidelined by injury.
Southwest coach Jeff Rump said he thought his team played even or better for 30 minutes. Two minutes was the difference.
“I thought our effort was unbelievable,” Rump said. “East is a tough draw in a tournament like this because you’re playing a team that generates points off their defense. I thought our kids handled the press and pressure really well.”
East will play No. 2 Lincoln Pius X in Monday’s 6 p.m. semifinal at Southwest. The other semifinal (2:45 p.m.) will match No. 4 Fremont against Lincoln Northeast.
Lincoln Northeast 51, Lincoln High 43: Nine days ago, a 14-point lead in the first quarter set the tone in Lincoln Northeast’s 55-44 win against Lincoln High.
On Saturday, the Rockets dug themselves into a double-digit hole early in the third quarter against the Links. Then McKenna Minter sparked a big rally.
The senior and Seton Hall recruit scored 30 points in helping the Rockets (5-2) rally for the win.
Northeast used a 17-2 run in the third quarter to take the lead. A’lyana Jones hit a couple of three-pointers and Minter scored 13 straight points in the second half for the Rockets. She punctuated the win with a three-point play late in the fourth quarter.
“McKenna will be McKenna,” Northeast coach Charity Iromuanya said. “We know what she does offensively, but today what I saw with her was leadership. When other players were hanging their heads, she was the one telling them, ‘Get your heads up, we’re fine.’ That leadership from her today was amazing.”
Iromuanya said the Rockets’ rally started with defense. The taller Links team took advantage on the offensive glass in the first half. They didn’t have those opportunities in the final 16 minutes.
The Rockets limited Lincoln High to one shot on several second-half possessions and pushed the tempo to rally from a 10-point halftime deficit.
Nyayongah Gony led the Links (4-3) with 18 points.
Fremont 77, Lincoln North Star 53: Fremont coach Kelly Flynn thinks a good defensive goal is holding a team to 23 first-half points.
On Saturday, Lincoln North Star had 23 points … after the first quarter.
The top-seeded and Class A fourth-rated Tigers made up for it, holding the Navigators to 30 points the rest of the way in an open-round victory.
“Crazy with that start, they just came out on fire,” Flynn said of North Star’s torrid start. “Any time you’re the No. 1 seed like that — we know how excited we got last year to get a chance to play (top-seeded) Pius again and we wanted something to prove — and that’s what teams are going to do now. We got to be ready right off the bat.”
North Star jumped to an 11-point lead in the first quarter, but Fremont used a 15-0 run over the first and second quarters to take the lead and later control.
Junior Charli Earth led Fremont (9-1) with 21 points, and sophomore Taylor McCabe had 17. The Tigers outscored North Star 28-5 over one stretch.
Junior Alivya Bollen led North Star (3-5) with 10 points.
Lincoln Pius X 52, Norfolk 37: Alexis Markowski scored a game-high 20 points and the No. 2 Thunderbolts pulled away in the second half to advance to Monday's semifinals.
Markowski, a South Dakota State recruit, scored eight points in the third quarter, and the Thunderbolts (6-0) built a 20-point lead in the fourth quarter.
Jalen Hoffman led the Panthers (4-3) with 16 points.
