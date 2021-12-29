HAC girls hoops: Pius X takes blue-collar approach to reach third straight HAC final; Fremont shoots past Southwest

Sophomore Sara Iburg made some key buckets early in the fourth quarter and junior Madelyn Navrkal grabbed some late rebounds to help the Thunderbolts prevail.

Pius X won state titles in 2020 and 2021 behind dominant performances, many times coasting to wins. That hasn't been the case this year, but it's an approach Psota's team is embracing.

"We're not going to win any style points for winning pretty," the coach said. "We're just a blue-collar team that's going to fight tooth and nail, and play with a lot of heart and play with toughness. These kids know how to win."

East, meanwhile, was looking for its second upset in as many days after upending No. 6 Lincoln High 42-40 in the quarterfinals.

The Spartans got 16 points from Keatyn Musiel and created several scoring chances off turnovers.

"I was happy with how we came out and played hard in the second half," East coach Dennis Prichard said. "I felt like we were right there, we had a chance, we had a one-possession game (late). I feel like we’re getting better, but at the same time there were a lot of mental errors that got us in trouble."