HAC girls hoops: Pius X takes blue-collar approach to reach third straight HAC final; Fremont shoots past Southwest

The cast of players has changed. So, too, has how the Lincoln Pius X girls go about winning basketball games.
The Thunderbolts' holiday itinerary, however, isn't changing.
For the third straight year, Pius X will be playing in the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament championship game after fending off Lincoln East 59-52 on Wednesday at Lincoln High School.
And if the final matchup looks familiar, well, it is. The Class A No. 5 Thunderbolts will play No. 6 Fremont at 2 p.m. Thursday at Lincoln Southeast in a rematch of the 2019 and 2020 HAC finals, both won by the Thunderbolts.
Hot shooting — 12 three-pointers — helped Fremont coast to a 69-42 win against No. 4 Lincoln Southwest in the first semifinal Wednesday. Nothing came easy for Pius X against the upset-minded and much-improving Spartans.
East (4-5) trailed by only one possession late before Pius X (7-1) sealed the win at the free-throw line.
"They're going to fight us tooth and nail, and we knew that coming in," Pius X coach Ryan Psota said of East. "They switched up a lot of stuff defensively, so we had to keep changing what we were doing."
Lily Hodge and Adison Markowski, who had a team-best 13 points, hit three-pointers to create some breathing room out of halftime, but the Spartans battled back with a 21-point third quarter.
Sophomore Sara Iburg made some key buckets early in the fourth quarter and junior Madelyn Navrkal grabbed some late rebounds to help the Thunderbolts prevail.
Pius X won state titles in 2020 and 2021 behind dominant performances, many times coasting to wins. That hasn't been the case this year, but it's an approach Psota's team is embracing.
"We're not going to win any style points for winning pretty," the coach said. "We're just a blue-collar team that's going to fight tooth and nail, and play with a lot of heart and play with toughness. These kids know how to win."
East, meanwhile, was looking for its second upset in as many days after upending No. 6 Lincoln High 42-40 in the quarterfinals.
The Spartans got 16 points from Keatyn Musiel and created several scoring chances off turnovers.
"I was happy with how we came out and played hard in the second half," East coach Dennis Prichard said. "I felt like we were right there, we had a chance, we had a one-possession game (late). I feel like we’re getting better, but at the same time there were a lot of mental errors that got us in trouble."
Fremont's strong shooting was too much for Lincoln Southwest to overcome earlier in the day.
The Tigers (8-1) made 50% of their threes and had 20 assists. Super-Stater Taylor McCabe had 17 points, sophomore McKenna Murphy had 16 points and senior Sarah Shepard added 14. It's that kind of balance that makes Fremont one of the more dangerous teams in the state.
Fremont dropped 69 points against a Southwest team that was giving up just 26.2 points per game coming in.
"Anytime you're hitting shots like that, it's big," Fremont coach Kelly Flynn said. "To come out and score 20 in the first quarter, that was big."
Flynn said it was the Tigers' best all-around game of the season, and he credited assistant coach Daryl Nelsen for the defensive scout against Southwest.
Despite struggling offensively, Southwest (7-1) got to within seven in the second quarter, but back-to-back threes by Murphy and Macy Bryant ignited a big second half for the Tigers, who ballooned the lead to 30-plus.
"What we do learning from this one will really dictate how painful it was or what a learning lesson it was for our kids in a sense of how we handle it the next time we go out," Southwest coach Tim Barada said.
Thursday's HAC Tournament final also will be a rematch of the season-opener — a two-overtime thriller won by Pius X 68-64.
