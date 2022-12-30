HAC girls hoops: Northeast knocks off another ranked foe to reach final vs. Lincoln High

A day after a dominant win over a ranked city opponent, No. 10 Lincoln Northeast may have found a way to top it in dramatic fashion.

The Rockets used a pair of late Jaeden Webb layups to hold off No. 4 Lincoln Pius X 54-50 in a Heartland Athletic Conference semifinal Friday at Lincoln North Star.

Northeast led by as many as 11 points in the game, but it was just a two-point game with under a minute left.

And Rockets coach Charity Iromuanya thought her team showed a lot of toughness the past two days which signals how good her team can be.

“I’m just proud of the fight,” she said. “If you want to compete with teams like that, you have to show grit, you have to play as a team with five players locked in. That’s how we pulled that one off.”

Pius X kept chipping away in the second half, and an and-one from Adison Markowski had the game 52-50 with the 30 seconds before Northeast was able to close it out on defense.

In a few timeouts in crunch time, Iromuanya just wanted to see her team stay calm and find the right shots.

“We just had to execute,” she said. “We don’t need the first shot. We can melt the clock a little bit and start running our offense with 15 seconds. So just execute and be patient.”

A big reason Northeast was able to come away was great play from junior Doneelah Washington and their defense. Washington finished with 16 points but made a big impact on the glass and on hustle plays.

“That is why she is one of the best post players in Class A,” Iromuanya said. “I think the one thing that I’m realizing is she is understanding the expectations and accepting them this year. She knows she needs to average a double-double every game and she’s embracing that role.”

Pius X coach Ryan Psota thought his Thunderbolts had their opportunities a few times, but just could not quite get the buckets they needed to turn the corner. He liked their perseverance in the game.

“Our kids just kept competing, kept fighting,” he said. “(Northeast) played really hard and physical. We got good looks in the fourth quarter and kept fighting back. We just couldn’t get over that hump and missed some open shots we probably normally make.”

The Rockets will play in the HAC championship on Saturday against Lincoln High, which knocked off Kearney 49-40 in Friday's other semifinal.

But come crunch time, Lincoln High made the winning plays it needed. A 10-0 run where they got three fast-break layups off steals gave them the cushion to ice the game after trailing by as many as nine.

“I think we have shown a lot of growth in the last few weeks from when we were in a similar situation,” Links coach Dominique Kelley said. “It would have been easy to tap out because (Kearney) kept making shots. But we grinded it out and found a way.”

The offense came and went Friday, but in the fourth quarter, it lit up mainly from the stops they got on defense. Lincoln High outscored the Bearcats 21-11 in the final eight minutes.

“We want to get it started on the defensive end,” Kelley said. “We needed to get a little more movement offensively and we felt like when we worked the ball side to side, we got those shots.”

It’s Lincoln High vs. Lincoln Northeast for the HAC title Saturday afternoon at Lincoln East, two teams very familiar with each other. The two were supposed to play Dec. 21 before the game was postponed.

“It’s always a big game for our kids,” Kelley said. “They all grew up together. They are more excited to play more than anything. They were really excited that we were on opposite sides of the bracket.”

Lincoln East 50, Lincoln Southwest 37: The Spartans’ offense exploded in the second quarter, scoring 24 points to maintain the advantage over the Silver Hawks. Regan Barnard scored a team-high 13 points for the Spartans while Susie Bovaird and Lillie Shaw each scored nine. Lincoln Southwest’s Brinly Christensen led all players with 17 points.

Photos: Lincoln High, Northeast win HAC girls hoops semifinals