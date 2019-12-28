HAC girls hoops: Minter helps engineer Northeast rally against Lincoln High

Nine days ago, a 14-point lead in the first quarter set the tone in Lincoln Northeast’s 55-44 win against Lincoln High.
On Saturday, the Rockets dug themselves into a double-digit hole early in the third quarter against the Links.
Then McKenna Minter sparked a big rally.
The senior and Seton Hall recruit scored 30 points in helping the Rockets (5-2) rally for a 51-43 win in the HAC Tournament quarterfinals at Lincoln Southwest High School.
Northeast used a 17-2 run in the third quarter to take the lead. A’lyana Jones hit a couple of three-pointers and Minter scored 13 straight points in the second half for the Rockets. She punctuated the win with a three-point play late in the fourth quarter.
“McKenna will be McKenna,” Northeast coach Charity Iromuanya said. “We know what she does offensively, but today what I saw with her was leadership. When other players were hanging their heads, she was the one telling them, ‘Get your heads up, we’re fine.’ That leadership from her today was amazing.”
Iromuanya said the Rockets’ rally started with defense. The taller Links team took advantage on the offensive glass in the first half. They didn’t have those opportunities in the final 16 minutes.
The Rockets limited Lincoln High to one shot on several second-half possessions and pushed the tempo to rally from a 10-point halftime deficit.
“We didn’t come into this game thinking they were going to allow us a 21-7 first-quarter lead like they did at home (on Dec. 20), so we expected them to be more physical,” Iromuanya said. “I love the way our team responded. They made our run, we made our run. This is a big boost for our players, but it also lets them know when we play as a team, we’re so much better.”
Nyayongah Gony led the Links (4-3) with 18 points.
Northeast will play No. 4 Fremont at 2:30 p.m. Monday.
Fremont 77, Lincoln North Star 53: Fremont coach Kelly Flynn thinks a good defensive goal is holding a team to 23 first-half points.
On Saturday, Lincoln North Star had 23 points ... after the first quarter.
The top-seeded and Class A fourth-rated Tigers made up for it, holding the Navigators to 30 points the rest of the way in an open-round victory.
“Crazy with that start, they just came out on fire,” Flynn said of North Star’s torrid start. “Any time you’re the No. 1 seed like that — we know how excited we got last year to get a chance to play (top-seeded) Pius again and we wanted something to prove — and that’s what teams are going to do now. We got to be ready right off the bat.”
North Star jumped to an 11-point lead in the first quarter, but Fremont used a 15-0 run over the first and second quarters to take the lead and later control.
Junior Charli Earth led Fremont (9-1) with 21 points, and sophomore Taylor McCabe had 17. The Tigers outscored North Star 28-5 over one stretch.
Junior Alivya Bollen led North Star (3-5) with 10 points.
Lincoln Pius X 52, Norfolk 37: Alexis Markowski scored a game-high 20 points and the No. 2 Thunderbolts pulled away in the second half to advance to Monday's semifinals.
Markowski, a South Dakota State recruit, scored eight points in the third quarter, and the Thunderbolts (6-0) built a 20-point lead in the fourth quarter.
Jalen Hoffman led the Panthers (4-3) with 16 points.
