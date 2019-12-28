HAC girls hoops: Minter helps engineer Northeast rally against Lincoln High

The Rockets limited Lincoln High to one shot on several second-half possessions and pushed the tempo to rally from a 10-point halftime deficit.

“We didn’t come into this game thinking they were going to allow us a 21-7 first-quarter lead like they did at home (on Dec. 20), so we expected them to be more physical,” Iromuanya said. “I love the way our team responded. They made our run, we made our run. This is a big boost for our players, but it also lets them know when we play as a team, we’re so much better.”

Nyayongah Gony led the Links (4-3) with 18 points.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Northeast will play No. 4 Fremont at 2:30 p.m. Monday.

Fremont 77, Lincoln North Star 53: Fremont coach Kelly Flynn thinks a good defensive goal is holding a team to 23 first-half points.

On Saturday, Lincoln North Star had 23 points ... after the first quarter.

The top-seeded and Class A fourth-rated Tigers made up for it, holding the Navigators to 30 points the rest of the way in an open-round victory.