HAC girls hoops: McCabe leads hot-shooting Fremont to HAC Tournament title

Taylor McCabe scored 20 points to lead a balanced attack and Class A No. 6 Fremont used a fast start to defeat No. 5 Lincoln Pius X 59-47 in the Heartland Athletic Conference girls basketball tournament championship game Thursday afternoon at Lincoln Southeast High School.

Fremont (9-1) jumped to a 21-10 lead after the first quarter and pushed it to 38-21 early in the third quarter. The Thunderbolts (7-2) cut it to eight late before Fremont pushed it double digits again at the free-throw line.

Sophomore McKenna Murphy had 12 points and senior Sarah Shepard added 11 to lead the Tigers, who avenged a season-opening loss to the Bolts, who also defeated Fremont in the previous two HAC tournament finals.

Junior Adison Markowski had 19 points for Pius X.

