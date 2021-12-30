 Skip to main content
HAC girls hoops: McCabe leads hot-shooting Fremont to HAC Tournament title
HAC girls hoops: McCabe leads hot-shooting Fremont to HAC Tournament title

  • Updated
Pius X vs. Fremont, 12.30

Fremont's Macy Bryant scores against Lincoln Pius X during the first half of the HAC girls basketball championship Thursday at Southeast High School.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

Taylor McCabe scored 20 points to lead a balanced attack and Class A No. 6 Fremont used a fast start to defeat No. 5 Lincoln Pius X 59-47 in the Heartland Athletic Conference girls basketball tournament championship game Thursday afternoon at Lincoln Southeast High School.

Fremont (9-1) jumped to a 21-10 lead after the first quarter and pushed it to 38-21 early in the third quarter. The Thunderbolts (7-2) cut it to eight late before Fremont pushed it double digits again at the free-throw line.

Sophomore McKenna Murphy had 12 points and senior Sarah Shepard added 11 to lead the Tigers, who avenged a season-opening loss to the Bolts, who also defeated Fremont in the previous two HAC tournament finals.

Junior Adison Markowski had 19 points for Pius X.

Check back later for more photos and updates to this story.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

