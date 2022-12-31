HAC girls hoops: Links 'stay together' after slow start to top Northeast in title game

Lincoln High’s Bri Robinson has played under the spotlight before.

She was a central figure on last year’s Links team that made the state semifinals and she has already signed to play Division I basketball with Northern Iowa.

On Saturday, she bucked a first-half drought by scoring 15 points in the second half to lead No. 2 Lincoln High to a 64-56 overtime win over No. 10 Lincoln Northeast in the HAC championship at Lincoln East.

“My coaches just kept assuring me that I can do this; it’s a one-time thing,” Robinson said. “As a senior, this was my last chance to win the HAC, so I just went with that mindset going into the second half.”

With Robinson struggling to get going and another Lincoln High leader — Jailynn Brill — battling foul trouble, other Links players picked up the slack.

Dyvine Harris led the team with 16 points, including a big and-one in the fourth quarter. Nyawarga Jock had a pair of big buckets in overtime to boost the Links.

“The thing we keep talking about is you can always defend,” Lincoln High coach Dominique Kelley said. “(Robinson) had moments today where she led the way but that’s the great thing about our program. There were several kids that stepped up and made plays and chip in here and there.”

Northeast jumped out to an 8-0 run to start the game. But the Links came back and took the lead in the second quarter before the two teams traded big shots the rest of the way, making for high-level basketball between city foes.

“(Kelley) just assured us that we are good,” Robinson said. “We have been in worse situations, and we need to stay together. That’s been our motto all season.”

A 28-point loss at Bellevue East on the first weekend of the season sent Lincoln High back to the drawing board. Since then, the Links have won six games in a row.

Three wins in as many days this week after weather postponements and the Christmas moratorium has impressed Kelley.

“To come from off for seven days to three games in three days against good competition, I couldn’t be more proud,” she said. “We played good basketball, together basketball and we are starting to get in our groove.”

The HAC plaque will be a cause for celebration as the calendar flips to 2023. But Lincoln High has some aspirations of winning a state championship in March.

And the Links are ready to get back to work to keep building for that push.

“We are going to keep working,” Kelley said. “We are not overlooking anybody. We are going to get back in the lab Tuesday. We are going to get back to work and keep chipping away so that come February and March, we are where we want to be.”

Lincoln Pius X 44, Kearney 33: Kearney closed the gap to a 4-point deficit after three quarters in the HAC third-place game at Lincoln North Star, but an Adison Markowski drained a three-pointer to kickstart a 9-0 Pius X run. Keelieigh Knobbe added a breakaway layup and Sara Iburg added two free throws and a bucket to put the Bolts ahead for good. Markowski finished with 13 points.