HAC girls hoops: Led by Markowski, Bolts fend off Lincoln East to set up final against Fremont

Lincoln Pius X and Lincoln East, two Class A heavyweights in 2019-20, each did what they do best while trading punches Monday night.

The No. 2 Thunderbolts had a few more in them.

In a matchup of contrasting styles, it was Pius X’s size and length proving to be the difference in a 60-48 girls victory against the speedy and fierce No. 3 Spartans in the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament semifinals at Lincoln Southwest High School.

East used a 21-point second quarter to forge a halftime tie, but the Thunderbolts had better success breaking the press in the second half, and got another big night from 6-foot-3 junior Alexis Markowski, who finished with 32 points against a smaller East team.

“I thought we were breaking the press a little better, so it was kind of a one-on-one matchup and I was drawing more fouls,” said Markowski, who added 16 rebounds. “After halftime, we kind of talked about getting it back inside.”

The game was tied at 35-35 before Markowski scored three straight buckets late in the third quarter. East got to within four in the fourth before the Bolts pulled away.