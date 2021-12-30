HAC girls hoops: Hot shooting helps Fremont break out of Thunderbolt slump and win HAC tourney title

Fremont's torrid shooting didn't allow the Thunderbolts, who trailed by double digits most of the game, to get back in it. The Tigers made 11 three-pointers a day after hitting 12 against No. 4 Lincoln Southwest in the tournament semifinals.

"Different girls hitting them, which is nice," Fremont coach Kelly Flynn said.

"I wasn't sure how much we'd have left, but I thought the way we came out, we looked sharp."

Fremont hit five threes in the first quarter and took advantage of eight early Pius X turnovers to build a 21-10 lead. The lead grew to 38-21 early in the third quarter before the Bolts chipped away to get to within 10.

Sophomore McKenna Murphy drained a three and McCabe's fourth triple of the game, the one at the third-quarter buzzer, gave the Tigers a 48-34 lead. Pius X made another run late before Fremont put it away.

"You can’t stop them," Pius X coach Ryan Psota said of the Tigers when they get multiple threats going. "You got to have long possessions and try to cool them down and try to ground out and slow their momentum, but when they hit five like that in that short span, it takes you out of everything you're trying to do."