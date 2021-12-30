HAC girls hoops: Hot shooting helps Fremont break out of Thunderbolt slump and win HAC tourney title

The final seconds of the third quarter ticking away, Macy Bryant floated a pass over some defenders to teammate Taylor McCabe.
Two Lincoln Pius X players fell to the floor after attempting to intercept the pass, giving McCabe a rare wide-open look. The sharp-shooting senior took a few steps back and shot a three-pointer at the buzzer.
Swish.
McCabe and her Fremont basketball teammates made sure there was no letdown against the Class A No. 5 Thunderbolts this time. Behind another hot shooting performance, the No. 6 Tigers broke out of its Thunderbolt slump with a 59-47 victory in the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament championship game Thursday afternoon at Lincoln Southeast High School.
Pius X had won seven straight against Fremont, and in many of those games, the Thunderbolts trailed at halftime and even as late as the fourth quarter before rallying to win. That included last year's HAC Tournament final, last season's state tournament final and this season's season opener, a game Fremont led by 10 at halftime before losing in double overtime.
"Every time we play them it’s a little bit déjà vu going into halftime, just because we always get the lead, we always feel like we have the momentum and then we come out a little flat (in the third quarter) and that’s kind of when they’re kind of getting ready to go," McCabe said. "I thought we just handled it a lot better this time."
Fremont's torrid shooting didn't allow the Thunderbolts, who trailed by double digits most of the game, to get back in it. The Tigers made 11 three-pointers a day after hitting 12 against No. 4 Lincoln Southwest in the tournament semifinals.
"Different girls hitting them, which is nice," Fremont coach Kelly Flynn said.
"I wasn't sure how much we'd have left, but I thought the way we came out, we looked sharp."
Fremont hit five threes in the first quarter and took advantage of eight early Pius X turnovers to build a 21-10 lead. The lead grew to 38-21 early in the third quarter before the Bolts chipped away to get to within 10.
Sophomore McKenna Murphy drained a three and McCabe's fourth triple of the game, the one at the third-quarter buzzer, gave the Tigers a 48-34 lead. Pius X made another run late before Fremont put it away.
"You can’t stop them," Pius X coach Ryan Psota said of the Tigers when they get multiple threats going. "You got to have long possessions and try to cool them down and try to ground out and slow their momentum, but when they hit five like that in that short span, it takes you out of everything you're trying to do."
Flynn said the fast start was key, especially against a team like Pius X (7-2). Fremont likes to run and push, and the Tigers did just that, using their transition game to keep the Bolts on their heels.
The Tigers (9-1) relied a lot on McCabe in the season-opening meeting, but that wasn't the case Thursday.
McCabe had a game-high 20 points, Murphy had 12 and senior Sarah Shepard had 11. Senior Bella Keaton chipped in eight and senior Macy Bryant made two momentum-boosting shots.
"First game of the season, we weren’t quite cohesive yet," said Bryant, who added 11 rebounds. "Although we've been playing with each other for six years, the start of the season can get kind of rocky, so our cohesiveness wasn’t there and our trip to Florida (tournament before Christmas) and the other games we had really helped get our chemistry back."
Junior Adison Markowski gave the Thunderbolts a gritty performance. She finished with 19 points, and sophomore Sara Iburg added nine.
The Tigers knew they had a chance to see Pius X again when the HAC brackets were released. Pius X defeated Fremont in the previous two HAC Tournament finals, and the Thunderbolts denied the Tigers a state title last March.
Flynn said the Tigers wanted to see the Bolts again.
The seniors talked about winning a HAC title when they were freshmen, Bryant said. Not only did the Tigers accomplish a big goal of theirs, but they shook the monkey off their backs.
"Every time we see them (Pius X) you never know what’s going to happen, and we really happy that we got another shot at them because we knew that first game wasn’t showing us who we are as a team, so this game was a really good redemption for us," Bryant said.
