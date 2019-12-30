You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
HAC girls hoops: Fremont's offense firing on all cylinders in win against Northeast
View Comments

HAC girls hoops: Fremont's offense firing on all cylinders in win against Northeast

{{featured_button_text}}
Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament semifinals, 12.30

Fremont's Sarah Shepard (left) and Northeast's McKenna Minter (12) try to recover the ball Monday during the HAC Tournament semifinals at Lincoln Southwest High School. 

 EMILY HANEY, Journal Star

Fremont's offense didn't skip a beat in a 72-42 win against Lincoln Northeast in the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament semifinals Monday at Lincoln Southwest High School.

Sophomore Taylor McCabe hit four three-pointers and finished with 20 points, and junior Charli Earth had 19 points, including 17 after the first quarter, to lead the No. 4 Tigers into Tuesday's tournament championship game.

Fremont (10-1) will play either Lincoln Pius X or Lincoln East at 2:45 p.m.

"I was really happy with the energy level that we came out with," Fremont coach Kelly Flynn said. "We shot the ball well to start with, gave us a little confidence."

After Northeast pulled to within 18-12 in the first quarter, Sarah Shepard and Earth each answered with threes and the Tigers rolled from there. They also had a 51-22 rebounding advantage. Macy Bryant had 20 rebounds.

Fremont finished with 11 threes.

The game featured two of the state's top players in McCabe, who has several Division I offers, and McKenna Minter, who signed with Seton Hall. Minter, who battled foul trouble, led the Rockets (5-3) with 12 points.

Flynn credited the defensive scheme in containing Minter to assistant coach Daryl Nelsen.

Check back later for updates to this story

Photos: Northeast girls fall to Fremont in HAC hoops semifinals

The Rockets girls basketball team fell to Fremont, 72-42, in the HAC Tournament semifinals Monday at Lincoln Southwest High School. Journal Star photos by Emily Haney. 

1 of 9

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News