HAC girls hoops: Fremont's offense firing on all cylinders in win against Northeast

Fremont's offense didn't skip a beat in a 72-42 win against Lincoln Northeast in the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament semifinals Monday at Lincoln Southwest High School.
Sophomore Taylor McCabe hit four three-pointers and finished with 20 points, and junior Charli Earth had 19 points, including 17 after the first quarter, to lead the No. 4 Tigers into Tuesday's tournament championship game.
Fremont (10-1) will play either Lincoln Pius X or Lincoln East at 2:45 p.m.
"I was really happy with the energy level that we came out with," Fremont coach Kelly Flynn said. "We shot the ball well to start with, gave us a little confidence."
After Northeast pulled to within 18-12 in the first quarter, Sarah Shepard and Earth each answered with threes and the Tigers rolled from there. They also had a 51-22 rebounding advantage. Macy Bryant had 20 rebounds.
Fremont finished with 11 threes.
The game featured two of the state's top players in McCabe, who has several Division I offers, and McKenna Minter, who signed with Seton Hall. Minter, who battled foul trouble, led the Rockets (5-3) with 12 points.
Flynn credited the defensive scheme in containing Minter to assistant coach Daryl Nelsen.
