HAC girls hoops: Experience starting to show for Southeast, which opens with win

After suffering through recent seasons with few wins, the Lincoln Southeast girls basketball team is back to being the competitive program it was a decade ago.

The Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament this week could be a showcase for the Knights.

Southeast improved to 4-3 with a 67-40 opening-round win against Norfolk on Wednesday. It's the deepest into the season LSE has been above .500 since the 2016-17 season.

“I think it’s just the kids buying into the process. It takes time,” coach Isaiah Dell said. “These juniors took their licks two years ago. I think that experience for these girls and seeing now lead to a little more success. We had some dark days there two years ago.”

A key reason for the Knights getting the win Wednesday and their solid start to the season is their offense. Southeast connected on eight three-pointers against Norfolk and is averaging almost 56 points per game to start the year.

“I thought our intensity and our effort was there,” said junior Nyaluak Dak, who had a game-high 21 points. “We play as a team, share the ball. That’s our big highlight. That’s what we try to work on. Get two sides and share the ball.”

The shooting and the presence of the 6-foot-2 Dak are keys for the offense. The Knights practice shooting and fundamentals a lot and take advantage when they have the size advantage like they did against Norfolk.

“It just goes down to kids making shots,” Dell said. “Our kids worked really hard in the offseason shooting the basketball. We just need to continue to do that."

Most of the team played together on varsity the past two seasons. After going 4-16 in 2020-21, the Knights recorded 10 wins last season.

“I think that our biggest thing is staying together as a team and playing together as a team,” Dak said. “Even getting together outside of practice and stuff getting together.”

Dell is still looking for his team to mesh a little more while improving its play.

“We just need to continue to gel and work on our fundamentals and get better,” he said. “We've got a challenge tomorrow, which will be totally different than what we saw today. Just another opportunity to grow.”

The Knights will play at Class A No. 2 Lincoln High at 2 p.m. To knock off the Links, Dell thinks there is one key.

“We handle their pressure. Simple as that.”

Other HAC games

Lincoln Northeast 63, Grand Island 19: Khadijah Phillips scored all of her game-high 21 points in the first half to lead the No. 10 Rockets to Thursday's quarterfinals vs. No. 9 Lincoln East. Jayla Merrill added 10 points for LNE.

Columbus 54, Lincoln North Star 46: Carly Gaedeke scored 14 of her game-high 21 points after halftime, helping Columbus rally from a 30-15 deficit. The Discoverers used a 19-2 third-quarter run to pull ahead. Kendall Anderson scored 17 points to lead North Star.

Kearney 70, Fremont 36: Tatum Rusher sank six three-pointers and scored 25 points to help the Bearcats past Fremont, which got 15 points from Emmalee Sheppard. Kearney made 10 three-pointers and started hot to lead 39-22 at halftime.