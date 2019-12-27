HAC girls hoops: Confident and young North Star team uses break to recharge

“It was a really good team win,” said junior Kylie Shottenkirk. “When we went into break, everyone was tired and down, we had finals this week, but I think coming back it made everything better. I think today we were very energetic, we felt kind of loose and confident, so it was good.”

Shottenkirk’s five threes and 15 points certainly were a boost. Junior guard Abigayle Krieser added 12 points and 11 Navigators scored.

North Star, which endured some down seasons, took some big leaps last season, finishing 11-12. The year included an upset of then-No. 1 Papillion-La Vista.

North Star lost a couple of key starters from last season, including 6-foot-3 post Bekka Allick, so the Navigators are adjusting with a smaller lineup. They want to get in transition, and they want to press and press more on defense.

Jorgenson said the team — a young team, there are no seniors and four freshmen played against Grand Island — is embracing a different style.

But despite losing a key post player and starting 2-4, confidence has not wavered.