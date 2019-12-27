HAC girls hoops: Confident and young North Star team uses break to recharge

Lincoln North Star’s five-day Christmas break included a fun little assignment due before Friday’s game against Grand Island.
Coach Ellen Jorgenson wanted her basketball team, coming off a tough loss to Omaha Marian before the break, to write a no-parameters essay on why the girls play North Star basketball.
“I think just refocusing them on their ‘why,’ why they love to play, why they enjoy the privilege of playing for North Star, and it brought back that positive energy that we needed and that we’re going to need as we go into the tournament and into the brunt of the season,” Jorgenson said.
What followed was a convincing 57-24 victory against Grand Island (1-6) in the opening round of the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament at North Star High School. Next up for North Star (3-4) is a quarterfinal matchup against top-seeded and Class A No. 4-rated Fremont (8-1) at 12:45 p.m. Saturday at Lincoln Southwest.
It will be one of the Navigators’ biggest challenges to date, but one they’re fully embracing after a refreshing break following a 2-4 start.
Jorgenson said the team hit a slump in mid-December, and “it left a bad taste in our mouth.”
The energy levels were much higher Friday, and the Navigators executed some things really well, the coach added.
“It was a really good team win,” said junior Kylie Shottenkirk. “When we went into break, everyone was tired and down, we had finals this week, but I think coming back it made everything better. I think today we were very energetic, we felt kind of loose and confident, so it was good.”
Shottenkirk’s five threes and 15 points certainly were a boost. Junior guard Abigayle Krieser added 12 points and 11 Navigators scored.
North Star, which endured some down seasons, took some big leaps last season, finishing 11-12. The year included an upset of then-No. 1 Papillion-La Vista.
North Star lost a couple of key starters from last season, including 6-foot-3 post Bekka Allick, so the Navigators are adjusting with a smaller lineup. They want to get in transition, and they want to press and press more on defense.
Jorgenson said the team — a young team, there are no seniors and four freshmen played against Grand Island — is embracing a different style.
But despite losing a key post player and starting 2-4, confidence has not wavered.
“One of our things was gaining respect from other people, the outside people looking at North Star,” Shottenkirk said. “I feel like this year we have a group where anyone can play with anyone and we’re really good this year. We still have a lot to prove. We can play with any team in the state.”
Jorgenson also sees a team that has the potential to play with anyone.
“We have three non-negotiables: it’s run everywhere, box out and communicate, and I strongly believe that if you’re running everywhere and communicating and boxing out, you can beat anyone in Class A,” she said. “If we have buy-in on that every single day, we’re going to the hardest-working team and we’re going to be hard team to beat.”
Lincoln Southwest 42, Kearney 29: The Silver Hawks (3-3) held Kearney to eight points in the second half and Kate Dilsaver had 13 points to lead all scorers. Freddie Wallace added 12 points and Katie Carpenter eight for Southwest. Kearney was held without a field goal in the fourth quarter, scoring a single free throw.
Norfolk 63, Lincoln Southeast 36: Southeast managed only 10 points in the middle quarters — the Knights were outscored 16-2 in the third — and lost its HAC tourney opener. Kennedy Kirkendall had 16 points to lead Southeast (0-7). Anden Baumann and Erin Schwanebeck topped Norfolk with 13 points each.
